Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

This product is discontinued
A teat that works like a breast

Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles let milk flow only when baby actively drinks. So they can drink, swallow and breathe — just like breastfeeding.

*NEW* Natural Response

Works with your baby's natural rhythm

Baby drinks, swallows and breathes using their natural rhythm, like at the breast

Breast-shaped teat

Go with the right flow

Our teats are designed to let the right amount of milk flow for your baby's development stage — from slow to fast flow.

Getting started

Be patient as baby adjusts

Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

The wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

Find the right flow rate

For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those who suckle softly might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.

Our new Natural Response Teat has been improved to work like a breast, not just feel like one. However, if you prefer, the original version of our Natural Teat is also still available.

Natural Response

Your baby is unique — now their bottle is too

Our Natural Response Teat lets babies drink with their own natural rhythm, like when breastfeeding.

Support

Meet our Pregnancy+ App

Ready to explore interactive images for every week of pregnancy? Join more than 50 million users and follow your progress week by week.

Reviews

Expert help and advice

How does my Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the new Natural Response teat?

Are Natural Response teats compatible with other Avent bottles?

How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?

How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?

Why should I try the new Natural Bottle with Natural Response teat?

Disclaimers

* 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

