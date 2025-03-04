The main benefit of our Natural Response teat is that it behaves more like a breast so that your baby can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm. Just as your baby would do while breastfeeding. Milk only flows from the teat when your baby actively drinks. The Natural Response teat will not leak. Your little one is always in control of the flow and can feed and pause when they choose. Whether you are breastfeeding naturally or bottle-feeding, the Natural Response teat gives you the freedom to switch between the two feeding methods.

Combined with our AirFree vent insert, the teat stays full of milk, not air. It provides comfort while feeding and is designed to reduce common issues like colic and gas reflux.

It may take a few attempts for your baby to become familiar with the Natural Response teat. So do not get discouraged should your little one refuse the teat after a few tries. It may take up to 2 to 3 attempts until your little one finds the teat to their liking, especially when transitioning from a free-flow bottle.