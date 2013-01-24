Home
Series 5000 Hair Clipper  

Achieve a fast, sharp cut, time after time

The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Hair clipper 5000: DualCut technology

Power through any hair type


DualCut technology

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips hair clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Hair clipper 5000: 24 lock-in length settings

Get the length you like, fast


24 lock-in length settings

Turn the zoom wheel to select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use the hair clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Hair clipper 5000: titanium blades

Long-lasting performance, accurate cutting


Titanium blades

The advanced titanium blades are harder than steel for ultimate durability. In addition, the blades are self-sharpening to ensure long-lasting performance and accurate cutting, time after time.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Key feature(s)
    • Longer run time vs. predecessor
    • Control buttons
    • Digital swipe

    Cutting system
    • Cutter width: 41 mm
    • Cutting element: Titanium blades
    • Number of length settings: 24
    • Precision (size of steps): 1 mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 23 mm
    • Precision beard comb: 1-23mm adjustable beard comb
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
    • Number of length settings: 60
    • Precision (size of steps): 0.2mm/1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
    • Length selection: Control Buttons, Motorised Combs
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Titanium blades
    • Number of length settings: 400
    • Precision (size of steps): 0.1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
    • Length selection: Digital Swipe, Motorised Combs

    Ease of use
    • Cleaning: Washable blades
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Service Storage Case: Hard case
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function

    Battery
    • Battery type: Ni-MH
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 90 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour
    • Battery type: Ni-MH
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 90 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour
    • Battery type: Li-ion
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 120 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour

    Included accessories
    • 3 hair combs
    • Cleaning brush
    • Beard comb
    • Hair comb
    • Cleaning brush
    • 3 hair combs
    • Cleaning brush

