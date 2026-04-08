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A living room featuring a Philips Ambilight TV

Ambilight TV

The TV. The myth. The legend.

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Top of the range

Master of vision

OLED—Ambilight TV
OLED—Ambilight TV
The only OLED with Ambilight. 4K picture. Dolby Vision. META 3.0 display. Cinematic sound. Meet the OLED that goes beyond the screen.
The Xtra 4K Ambilight TV

The Xtra 4K Ambilight TV

The ultimate entertainment machine

QLED 4K Ambilight TV

QLED 4K Ambilight TV

Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.

Philips Ambilight TV in a living room with two people watching.

Philips' unique innovation

What is Ambilight TV?

To the inexperienced, Ambilight TV might seem like a TV with lights at the back. Those who try it know better: Ambilight TV’s responsive glow turns rooms into jungles & sofas into spaceships. Try it once & change TV for ever.

Artificial Intelligence, real difference

No more fiddling with settings. Inside your Ambilight TV, the P5 AI optimises picture, gaming, & Ambilight for whatever you watch or play—adjusting for the conditions in your room—so it all always feels epic.

Philips Ambilight AI TV shows astronaut in vivid space explosion
Futuristic P5 AI chip glowing in purple and pink on motherboard

Peak picture quality

From the latest 4K Quantum Dot, QD MiniLED, & OLED panels to cinematic Dolby Vision and the processing prowess of the P5 and P5 AI chips, everything’s designed to push those pixels to the max & make your picture pop.

Great sound, straight from the box

With features like Dolby Atmos surround sound & partnerships with British audio legends, Bowers & Wilkins, Ambilight TVs are designed to sound clear, spacious, & powerful, right from the get go.

Philips Ambilight TV with trumpet scene and vivid lights
  • Logos of top streaming services over vivid show scenes.

    Smart TV

    Simply Smart

    Find content across streaming services fast. Pair smart devices across your home. And control everything with a voice command.

What is Ambilight TV good for?

  • Movies feel bigger

    “Is there a jungle in my living room, or is my living room a jungle?” Don’t be alarmed if you find yourself asking these and other unlikely questions once your Ambilight TV’s set up.

  • Sports get closer

    Ok, you might not actually be able to smell the pitch. But, with Ambilight TV, you’ll feel so close to the matchday action, it’ll seem like you could.

  • Gaming gets real

    Whether you’re racing round a neon track, slaying vampires, or off on a mythic quest to save humanity, Ambilight TV makes it all feel more intense & more epic.

Control your TV with your smart device

Philips Smart TV App

The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.

Scan QR Code to download the app
Philips Smart TV App
Person watching Philips Ambilight TV with a soundbar in a cozy living room

Philips soundbars

Ready for cinema sound?

If you prefer explosions that rattle your ribs, or like your dialogue with even more crunch & clarity, why not add a soundbar that’s built to sound, look, & work great with your Ambilight TV?

Meet our soundbars

Discover Philips sound

Customer service and support

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