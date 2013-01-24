Home
Philips S9000 Prestige electric shaver is designed to glide smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close, even on a 7-day beard. Achieve an electric shave as close as a blade without compromising on skin comfort, engineered to meet the highest expectations.
*756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany
Philips S9000 Prestige shaver is designed to glide smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close, even on a 7-day beard. Achieve an electric shave as close as a blade without compromising on skin comfort, engineered to meet the highest expectations.
*756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany

Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness


NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

 

Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.

Personalise your shave by choosing between three settings

 

Shave off even a 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

 

Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery, or any other Qi-compliant device, by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

 
NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

 
Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.

Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

 
Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

 
Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery, or any other Qi-compliant device, by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

756
Evaluations by 7 barbers
72
Blades
150,000
Cuts per minute
3
Personal comfort settings

Awards

Philips is the world's number one electric shaving brand

What's in the box of the shaver S9000 Prestige?

Philips S9000 Prestige SP9860 with accessories
The Philips S9000 Prestige shaver, SP9863, comes with a Qi charging pad for wireless charging, click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming and a premium pouch.
Philips S9000 Prestige Qi charging pad

Qi charging pad

Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery.
Phiips SmartClick Beard Styler

Beard styler

Maintain a stubble look with the beard styler attachment.
Philips S9000 Prestige premium pouch

Premium pouch

The hard case protects the shaver, charging pad and accessories.
SmartClick precision trimmer

SmartClick Precision trimmer

Click-on trimmer for finishing your mustache and sideburns.
Philips SmartClick cleansing brush

Nose and detail trimmer

Catch all those nose hairs with the nose & detail trimmer.
Philips SmartClick cleansing brush

Cleansing brush

Deep facial cleansing with the SmartClick cleansing brush.
SmartClick massage head

Massage head

Designed to stimulate your skin from within, giving it a healthy glow.
Philips SmartClick fresh eyes head

Fresh eyes head

Designed to gently refresh the delicate area around your eyes.
Compare our best shaver S9000 Prestige with other electric shavers in our Shaver Series range 
Philips S9000 Prestige Range

SP9863/14

Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

SP9863/14

Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
Compare features
S9211/26

Shaver S9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S9211/26

Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
Compare features
S7921/51

Shaver S7000

S7921/51

Effective for users with highly irritable skin
Compare features

Performance: Shaving system

  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★
  • ★★★

Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
  • 8 directions
  • 8 directions
  • GentlePrecision

Comfort: For smooth shave
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★
  • ★★★★★

Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer
  • SmartClick Beard styler

Ease of use: Wet & dry

Battery: Usage / charging time
  • 1 hour / 3 hours
  • 50 minutes / 1 hour
  • 50 minutes / 1 hour

100% Washable

Also includes
  • Qi charging pad, Premium pouch
  • SmartClean station, Travel Pouch
  • Cleansing brush, Travel Pouch