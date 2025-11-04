ProductsSupport

Man shaving

i9000 Prestige Ultra

Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

A new﻿ level of closeness

Root-level closeness, long-lasting results

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

A d﻿ay-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort

Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at root level for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.

Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm at root level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

Triple Action Lift & Cut System
360° Precision Flexing Head

Precision, even in hard-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin-stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7 day beard

Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with up to 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7 day beard.

NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
    Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort Powered by AI

    Our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.

    50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

    Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophilic coating that holds up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.

    Ultimate experience, personalised to you with 5 shaving mode

    Our 5 shaving modes adapt the power and pressure guidance for a tailored shave: Regular for daily use, Sensitive for a gentle shave, Intense for thick beards, Foam for wet shaving and Custom for your personalised needs.

    Made with the planet in mind

    Engineered for strength, designed with purpose

    We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.

    Shaver parts
    Built to​ last: up to a 7-year warranty2

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

    Disclaimers

    1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

    2. 2 year warranty + 5 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.  

    1. vs. Philips 3000 Series

    2. vs. predecessor

    3. vs. coating with no beads

    4. vs. water in cartridge

    5. Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by a third-party lab

    6. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase