Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at root level for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm at root level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin-stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with up to 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7 day beard.
Our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.
Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophilic coating that holds up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.
Our 5 shaving modes adapt the power and pressure guidance for a tailored shave: Regular for daily use, Sensitive for a gentle shave, Intense for thick beards, Foam for wet shaving and Custom for your personalised needs.
We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.
Our most innovative shaver cuts hair at root level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
2 year warranty + 5 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
vs. Philips 3000 Series
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
vs. water in cartridge
Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by a third-party lab
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase