XP9405/11
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Active Pressure and Motion Guidance
7 Years Warranty****
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm at root level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Awards
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. Philips 3000 Series
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase