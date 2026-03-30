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Women

Epilators

Smooth skin up to 4 weeks

All in one

Smooth skin, complete confidence

Beauty set 9000 series
Beauty set 9000 series
Complete luxury solution from head to toe
Epilator 8000 series

Epilator 8000 series

Cordless epilator with ceramic tweezers for use wet or dry

Epilator 4000 series

Epilator 4000 series

Corded epilator with built-in light to target fine hairs

Epilator 2000 series

Epilator 2000 series

Corded epilator with 2 speeds and ergonomic grip

Innovation

Innovation

Catches the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks

  • Technology

    Technology

    32 ceramic tweezers

    Hypoallergenic material easily glides over skin with less friction and more skin contact1

For wet or dry use anywhere

Use under a hot shower for extra comfort, or dry for the fastest experience.

Wet or dry
Optimum performance

Opti-light for optimum performance

Unique built-in light ensures you don't miss fine hairs.

Complete your routine

Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas.

Complete your routine

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

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Disclaimers

  1. vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige 