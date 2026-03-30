All in one
Cordless epilator with ceramic tweezers for use wet or dry
Corded epilator with built-in light to target fine hairs
Corded epilator with 2 speeds and ergonomic grip
Innovation
Catches the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks
Technology
Hypoallergenic material easily glides over skin with less friction and more skin contact1
Use under a hot shower for extra comfort, or dry for the fastest experience.
Unique built-in light ensures you don't miss fine hairs.
Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas.
Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige