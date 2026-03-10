Our best All-in-One Trimmer
One tool, ultimate precision
One tool, complete styling
One tool, easy & efficient styling
All-in-One Trimmer
Self-sharpening full metal blades
Deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.
Get everything you need in one device. Trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and comfortably groom your body with your Philips All-in-One trimmer. This is versatile face, hair and body styling.
Our Premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm steps, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.
The trimmer scans beard density 125x per second and adapts to give you exactly the power you need. Great for tackling dense, bushy or longer beards.
Trim your beard, hair, and body with ease using the All-in-One trimmer. The click-on attachments let you move smoothly between different areas, making full-body grooming easy and efficient, all with one reliable tool
You get up to 120 minutes of cordless use on a full charge. Forgot to charge? A quick 5-minute boost gives you enough power for one full trim. Perfect for busy mornings or travel.
All-in-one trimmers are built with durable, high-quality materials and long-lasting blades, delivering reliable performance for trimming beard, hair, and body, even with regular, everyday use
Get a powerful, continuous grooming experience with your Philips All-in-One trimmer. Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime, with the option of a 5 minute quick charge for a single grooming session.
Your Philips All-in-One trimmer can be used wet or dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.
Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
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2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.