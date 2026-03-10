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Man's groomed beard with Philips All-in-One Trimmer

All-in-One Trimmers

Versatility with precision

Our best All-in-One Trimmer

Stainless steel precision

All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
Precise trim, sharp edges and convenient shave for face, hair and body
All-in-One trimmer 7000 series

All-in-One trimmer 7000 series

One tool, ultimate precision

All-in-One trimmer 5000 series

All-in-One trimmer 5000 series

One tool, complete styling

All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series

All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series

One tool, easy & efficient styling

All-in-One Trimmer

Self-sharpening full metal blades

Deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.

Craft your look with ease and precision

Versatile styling for all your grooming needs

Get everything you need in one device. Trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and comfortably groom your body with your Philips All-in-One trimmer. This is versatile face, hair and body styling.

Precise and even trim

Our Premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm steps, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.

Adapts to your beard with BeardSense technology

The trimmer scans beard density 125x per second and adapts to give you exactly the power you need. Great for tackling dense, bushy or longer beards.

Confident grooming made easy

  • Is it easy to switch between styles?

    Trim your beard, hair, and body with ease using the All-in-One trimmer. The click-on attachments let you move smoothly between different areas, making full-body grooming easy and efficient, all with one reliable tool

  • How long does the battery last?

    You get up to 120 minutes of cordless use on a full charge. Forgot to charge? A quick 5-minute boost gives you enough power for one full trim. Perfect for busy mornings or travel.

  • Designed to last, day after day

    All-in-one trimmers are built with durable, high-quality materials and long-lasting blades, delivering reliable performance for trimming beard, hair, and body, even with regular, everyday use

Ready when you need it

Get up to 120 minutes cordless use

Get a powerful, continuous grooming experience with your Philips All-in-One trimmer. Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime, with the option of a 5 minute quick charge for a single grooming session.

Hand holding cordless All-in-One trimmer
Trimmer being rinsed under running water

100% Showerproof

Your Philips All-in-One trimmer can be used wet or dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty1

Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

Philips All-in-One Trimmer, up to 5-year warranty[disclaimer:2]
Road through forest showing low environmental impact

Sustainability

Designed for life, built to last

At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

Customer service and support

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Disclaimers

  1. 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase. 