Home audio

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Philips Retro
Bluetooth® turntable

TAV3000B/10
  • Retro design, modern sound
  • 3-speed turntable
  • Bluetooth® 5.4
  • Bass-reflex speakers
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Micro Music System

TAM3505M2/12
  • Bass reflex speakers
  • 20 W
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • DAB+/FM, CD, USB, Audio-in
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Micro Music System

TAM4205M2/12
  • Bass reflex speakers
  • 80 W
  • Bluetooth® 5.4
  • FM, CD, USB, Audio-in
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Micro Music System

TAM3205M2/12
  • Bass reflex speakers
  • 20 W
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • FM, CD, USB, Audio-in
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Micro Music System

TAM6500/10
  • 100 W max (50 W RMS)
  • Bluetooth® 6.0, Auracast™
  • DAB+/FM radio
  • CD/USB/audio-in
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Portable Radio

TAV2500F/00
  • Retro design, modern sound
  • FM radio, USB audio
  • Bluetooth® 6.0, IPX5
  • User-replaceable battery
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CD Soundmachine

TAZ2000B/10
  • Multi-source CD player
  • CDs, FM radio, USB
  • Bluetooth® 6.0, audio-in
  • Built-in carrying handle
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CD Soundmachine

TAZ2500/10
  • Multi-source CD player
  • CDs, DAB+/FM radio, USB
  • Bluetooth® 6.0, audio-in
  • Built-in cassette player
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CD Soundmachine

TAZ2200/10
  • Multi-source CD player
  • CDs, FM radio, USB
  • Bluetooth® 6.0, audio-in
  • Built-in cassette player
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CD Soundmachine

TAZ6000/10
  • Multi-source CD player
  • CD, DAB+/FM radio
  • Bluetooth 5.4, Audio in, USB
  • 3.5 mm headphone socket
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CD Soundmachine

TAZ5000/10
  • Multi-source CD player
  • CD, FM radio
  • Bluetooth 5.4, Audio in, USB
  • 3.5 mm headphone socket
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Philips Retro
Portable Radio

TAV2500C/00
  • Retro design, modern sound
  • IR/DAB+/FM radio, USB audio
  • Bluetooth® 6.0, IPX5
  • User-replaceable battery
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