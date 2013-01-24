Search terms
has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.
Choose the one for you:
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
of guys would recommend OneBlade Face + Body to their friends*
* Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017
of guys love the safe shave you get with OneBlade Face + Body all over your body*
* Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017
Stubble combs
Click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm)
Unique OneBlade Technology
Fast moving cutter powers through even the longest hair
Dual-Sided blade
Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction
Dual protection system
Glide coating and rounded tips are designed to be easier on your skin
Each blade lasts up to 4 months*
Replacement blades fit on all OneBlade and OneBlade Pro handles
*For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Wet & Dry
OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave dry or wet with foam, even in the shower
Long lasting battery
Rechargeable battery delivers 45 minutes of constant performance after an 8 hour charge
* For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week.
Actual results may vary.
