This is OneBlade
Trim, edge, and shave
any length of hair

OneBlade

OneBlade

has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.

 

Choose the one for you:

Looking for OneBlade blades?
Looking for OneBlade blades? ›

The new OneBlade Face + Body comes with a click-on skin guard. Perfect for sensitive areas that need extra protection, like underarms and yeah, down there too.


The new OneBlade Face + Body comes with a click-on skin guard. Perfect for sensitive areas that need extra protection, like underarms and yeah, down there too.


Compare now

Get started with OneBlade

The one for
your face
Face device
Icon face
Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
Includes 1 blade. Each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
3 stubble combs (1, 3 and 5 mm)
Long-lasting battery, 45 minutes of use
Does not shave as close as a traditional blade
UK 2-pin bathroom plug

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

 * For best shaving experience.  Based on 2 full shaves per week. 

Actual results may vary.

The one for
your face + body
The one for
your face + body
Face and body device
Icon face and body
Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
Includes 2 blades, one for your face and one for your body. Each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
3 stubble combs (1, 3 and 5 mm) + body comb (3 mm)
Click-on skin guard for extra protection on sensitive areas
Long-lasting battery, 45 minutes of use
Does not shave as close as a traditional blade
UK 2-pin bathroom plug

 * For best shaving experience.  Based on 2 full shaves per week. 

Actual results may vary.

    OneBlade Face

    OneBlade Face

    QP2520/25

    • Trim, edge, shave any length of hair
    • 3 x click-on stubble combs
    • 1 x blade for face
    • UK 2-pin bathroom plug
    View product
    OneBlade Face

    OneBlade Face

    QP2530/25

    • Trim, edge, shave any length of hair
    • 4 x click-on stubble combs
    • 1 x blade for face
    • UK 2-pin bathroom plug
    View product
    OneBlade Face + Body

    OneBlade Face + Body

    QP2620/25

    • Trim, edge, shave any length of hair
    • 3 stubble combs, 1 body comb
    • 1 x blade for face, 1 x for body
    • UK 2-pin bathroom plug
    View product
    OneBlade Pro Face

    OneBlade Pro Face

    QP6510/25

    • Trim, edge, shave any length of hair
    • 12-length precision comb
    • 1 x blade for face
    • UK 2-pin bathroom plug
    View product
    OneBlade Pro Face

    OneBlade Pro Face

    QP6520/25

    • Trim, edge, shave any length of hair
    • 14-length precision comb
    • 1 x blade for face
    • UK 2-pin bathroom plug
    View product

