We're with you

Access clinical and technical support and product information to help care for patients affected by COVID-19.

Health knows no bounds. And neither should healthcare. At Philips, we believe there's always a way to make life better.

How CIOs are driving digital healthcare transformation

Technology that adapts. People who benefit.

Addressing the top challenges in health informatics and IT

Applications of AI in Healthcare to improve efficiency

Enhance clinical decision support and improve care

Building partnerships.
Breaking barriers.


We work in partnership with health systems to help drive innovation, support their financial and operational goals, and enable their transformation in a value-driven era. The result can be both operational excellence and more connected, predictive and personalized care delivery.

 

See how we can support you across your enterprise

 

See how we are seamlessly connecting people, technology and data to enable transformation in healthcare

    Cardiovascular care

     

    Our cardiovascular care solutions help health systems meet the demands of a growing cardiovascular disease population inside and outside the hospital. Diagnostic innovations enable minimally invasive image-guided therapies, while integrated data and advanced informatics deliver a comprehensive view of a patient’s history. Patient monitoring solutions keep watch on the general ward and help detect patient deterioration earlier. Population health analytics help identify at-risk cardiac populations and ambulatory telehealth programs help monitor patients at home to reduce readmissions.
    Image-guided therapy
    Cardiology informatics
    Automated early warning scoring
    Hospital/ICU telehealth
    Emergency care and resuscitation
    Population health management

    Monitoring

     

    Our monitoring solutions go beyond measurements to address the broader challenges of health systems in keeping watch over patients continuously. Designed to enable virtually anywhere, anytime visibility into a patient’s condition, our patient monitoring products and clinical decision support tools deliver a more connected user experience while streamlining workflow with automated information flows. Our monitoring solutions integrate seamlessly into your IT infrastructure and deliver the data security you need.
    Continuous monitoring
    Fetal and maternal monitors
    Patient worn monitors
    Central monitoring systems
    Mobile monitoring
    Data integration
    Networking infrastructure
    Clinical decision support tools
    Hospital/ICU telehealth
    Automated early warning scoring

    Imaging

     

    Our range of diagnostic imaging systems and software are designed to produce high quality images, improve efficiency and enable a better patient experience. From CT and MR to X-ray and ultrasound, our entire imaging portfolio aims to give care providers the right image at the right time, to support a faster, more confident diagnosis. Beyond the image, our imaging equipment includes advanced technologies that can increase repeatability while improving image clarity.
    Computed tomography
    Fluoroscopy
    Interventional X-ray
    Magnetic resonance
    Mammography
    Molecular imaging
    Radiation oncology
    Radiography
    Ultrasound

    Healthcare informatics

     

    Our healthcare informatics solutions aim to transform large amounts clinical data into integrated information that can help guide patient care throughout your enterprise. Our informatics solutions streamline management and analysis of patient data from imaging systems, patient monitors and cardiac testing equipment, while enhancing clinical pathways and aiding workflow. By connecting hospital information systems, you gain easy access to aggregated data across the patient care continuum, helping you to gain visibility into the overall health of a patient and proactively manage population health.
    Enterprise informatics
    PACS
    Advanced visualization
    Cardiology informatics
    Critical care and anesthesia informatics
    Perinatal informatics
    Radiology informatics

    Clinical applications

     

    To solve some of the most pressing clinical challenges in patient care, we offer a range of clinical applications that bring together hardware, software, technologies and services that can be tailored to meet your organization’s needs. From dose management to alarm fatigue, to integrated interventional therapies, we’ve designed solutions that help address clinical issues holistically by combining tools as well as the training, education and change management to deliver better outcomes. 
    Alarm management
    Automated early warning scoring
    Live image guidance
    Radiation dose management

    Consulting & services

     

    Our teams bring a deep expertise many aspects of healthcare, from clinical excellence, workflow optimisation and patient experience, to equipment maintenance and staff training and education. Around your hospital and across your health system our people can enhance your operations, financial performance and care delivery to benefit staff experience and patient care. Day-to-day, we help keep you up and running, and operating at peak performance. 
    Healthcare consulting
    Performance improvement services
    Equipment maintenance services
    Education and training

    Diagnostic technologies

     

    Digital advancements in healthcare hold great promise for improving diagnostic speed and confidence, as well as the most appropriate path for treatment. Our digital diagnostic solutions span analytics and informatics, and digital imagery and genomic data—all to enable a more informed and accurate patient-centric diagnosis.
    Genomics data platform
    Adaptive intelligence
    Digital pathology

    Population health

     

    Our population health management programs help drive quality improvement, revenue growth and business transformation for providers, health systems, employers and payers on a single, comprehensive platform. Our data platform aggregates patient data across networks and disparate systems and analyses that data into a single, actionable patient record. Care management and patient activation programs helps health systems complete their transition to value-based care.
    Population health management

    What are your biggest challenges in informatics? Whether its interoperability across your enterprise or achieving greater standardisation of care, we partner with you to deeply understand your infrastructure and operations, and deliver solutions that help your transform your health system.

     

    Reach out using the form below to get started.

     

    This form is for healthcare professionals. If you are a consumer looking for help on your product you can find help and contact our team here

     

