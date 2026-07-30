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Seamlessly part of your day, at home and at work

Philips Monitors

Seamlessly part of your day, at home and at work.

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For Gaming

49M2C8900/00

QD OLED gaming monitor
QD OLED gaming monitor
Gaming beyond innovation
For Experience

For Experience

This monitor introduces you to lightning-fast connectivity

For Sustainability

For Sustainability

Incredible efficiency meets ultra power-saving

For Productivity

For Productivity

Designed with everything you need for a collaborative remote workspace

What Makes Philips Monitors Different?

Innovation at Every Pixel

What Makes Philips Monitors Different?

Philips monitors deliver vivid visuals, smart features, and sleek design—perfect for work or home. Enjoy top performance, easy use, and crystal-clear images every day.

Our Top Categories

Professional use

Philips monitors meet the needs of today’s dynamic, polyvalent professionals with a wide array of innovative solutions designed to maximize productivity, deliver true-to-life visuals, enhance well-being, and safeguard the environment.

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Professional use
Home use

Home use

Philips monitors home use range provides users with a rich and varied choice of displays inspired by today’s vibrant and diverse lifestyles.

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Gaming Collection

Evnia is forward-thinking and inventive. Our pioneering and inclusive approach intends to create a modern ambiance in the gaming realm while also harnessing the experience of the Philips' brand.

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Gaming Collection
Monitors

Touch Monitors

Philips Touch Monitors offer innovative, user-friendly solutions for a wide array of usage scenarios and professions. Equipped with Projected-Capacitive (P-Cap) touch these interactive displays can support up to 10 points and feature advanced IP65 protection against contact, water, and dust.

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  • warranty

    TCO Certified Edge

    Committed to Environment

    Choose TCO Certified Philips Monitors for innovation, performance, and sustainability. Designed for those who care about quality and a lower environmental impact.

    Explore our TCO Certified Monitors

Why Philips Monitors for SMBs?

Optimized for SMBs. Designed for Success At Philips Monitors, we understand the unique needs of SMBs

Explore our monitors for SMB
Why Philips Monitors for SMBs?
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