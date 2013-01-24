  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Car lights
LED upgrades

Discover our LED upgrades


The exciting new Philips LED ranges perform at automotive OEM level

Automotive grade quality
LED

    Do you want bulb performance that lasts? Do you dream of having a stylish-looking car without compromising on safety?

     

    If your answer is "Yes", then we have the perfect solution for you!
    Philips sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter (compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs) and whiter light for optimal performance.

    What is LED upgrade?


    It's a lighting technology that replaces your car's existing Halogen headlights to increase bulb performance, quality of light and lifetime. Let's find out the benefits that Philips LED headlight bulbs offer!

     

    Reach out to any one of our authorized distributors, garages and retailers for your very own Philips LED headlight bulbs today!

    View LED portfolio
    Go to LED catalog
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED unique points

    *LED bulb image is a representation of the Ultinon Pro9000 model

    **Philips Light Repair CANbus is directly integrated into our new-generation bulbs (Ultinon Pro5000 and Ultinon Pro9000) to prevent flickering. No need for additional accessories! In some rare cases, an additional CANbus might be required to eliminate the flickering effect completely. Please note a separate Adaptor CANbus is still required to prevent inaccurate dashboard error.

    Benefits of upgrading to Philips LED headlight


    Click button to see more
    Superior visibility icon
    Superior visibility
    Superior visibility

    Up to +250% brighter light*


    The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving. They offer up to 250% brighter*, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. 

     

    See further, react faster!
    *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.
    Cool white light style icon
    Cool white light style
    Color temperature up to 5,800 Kelvin

    Color temperature up to 5,800 Kelvin

     

    Enjoy the balance of practicality and performance. Philips LED headlight bulb features a colour temperature of up to 5800 K, proven among Original Equipment Manufacturers to maximise eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.
    Superior lifetime icon
    Superior lifetime

    Up to 5,000 hours

    AirBoost gif
    AirCool gif

    *AirBoost: HL [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11], [HB3/4], [HIR2] FL [≈H8/H11/H16] 

    **AirCool: HL [≈H1], [≈H3]
    Show more
    Show less

    Why choose Philips LED upgrade?

    View our LED headlight ranges
    Placeholder
    Standard
    halogens
    Ultinon Essential LED
    Ultinon Essential LED
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED package
    Ultinon Pro5000 LED
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED package
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED
    Brightness
    Standard
    Extra brightness
    Up to 160%*
    Up to 250%*
    Light colour
    Up to 3,200 K
    Up to 6,500 K
    Up to 5,800 K
    Up to 5,800 K
    Lifetime
    Up to 600 hours
    Up to 1,500 hours
    Up to 3,000 hours
    Up to 5,000 hours
    Warranty
    2 years
    2 years +1 extended warranty**
    2 years +3 extended warranty**
    Available in
    [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11], [≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2],[≈HB3/HB4]
    [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
    [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
    View more
    View more
    View more
    View more
    ECE R37
    It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements

    The lamps are not permitted to use on public roads.

    *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs. Up to +200% for Ultinon Pro9000 HL [H1] and [H3] types.

    ** For extended warranty (+1 year/ +3 years) of your Philips headlight bulbs, please contact our call center to register them.
    Standard Ultinon Pro9000 LED
    *Image for illustration purposes only.

    Find the right LED upgrade for your car


    Handy tools for helping you to make the right choice

    Find the right led for your car

    FAQs

    Discover more

    Automotive support

    Automotive Support

    Do you need a replacement Philips headlights for your car?
    Where to buy

    Where to buy

    Purchase Philips Automotive products online or at a store near you
    Automotive articles

    Automotive articles

    Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting technology, innovation and solutions through our articles