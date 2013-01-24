Home
    The easy way to refresh your clothes every day

    Garment Steamers

    StyleTouch Pure

    Garment steamer

    GC442/67

    The powerful StyleTouch Pure garment steamer refreshes any garment effortlessly — no ironing board required. It’s safe to use on even the most delicate fabrics, with a brush attachment for deeper steam penetration on thicker clothing. 

     

    A garment steamer is not an iron and therefore will not have the same results as an iron, especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. A garment steamer is ideal to de-wrinkle thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs like pleated skirts. It is also great to touch up and refresh all kinds of garments including wool and jackets.

    Our most powerful handheld clothes steamer*
    Works both vertically and horizontally for effortless results
    Now with Quick Calc Release for easy descaling

    Why choose a handheld garment steamer?

    A handheld garment steamer is perfect to refresh your clothing from every day wrinkles, bacteria and smells. Ideal for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items
    Refresh your clothing every day with Philips' unique heated plate and continuous steam. Ideal for ironed clothes that have wrinkled in the cupboard or after a first wear. Safe on even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning. Steam removes odours and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again – and no washing or ironing board required, so you can conveniently get ready with confidence for your day ahead.

    How to steam your clothes

     

    New to garment steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats.

    The most powerful handheld garment steamer

    The most powerful handheld clothes steamer*

     

    A strong, continuous flow of steam penetrates deeply, to remove creases effortlessly. StyleTouch Pure generates more steam than other handheld garment steamers — with an output of up to 30 g/min.

    *Measurement is done using a sequence of 10 seconds steaming, 15 seconds resting in the course of 150 seconds.

    Vertical and horizontal garment steaming

     

    Hold StyleTouch Pure upright to steam hanging clothes with ease. For cuffs, collars or stubborn creases, simply lay your garment on any flat surface. Then tip the steamer horizontally for a crisp, smooth finish — no spills, no drips, no loss of steam.

    The first handheld clothes steamer with Quick Calc Release

     

    Descaling is key to long, reliable performance. Our innovative PureSteam technology stops scale from taking hold — with Quick Calc Release for easy disposal. 

    See how it works

    Find the best garment steamer for you

    StyleTouch Pure

    Garment Steamer
    ComfortTouch Plus

    Garment Steamer
    Purpose
    • Clothing refreshment
    • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
    • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats
    • Clothing refreshment
    • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
    • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats

    Usage
    • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required
    • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required

    Power
    • 1500W
    • 2000W

    Continuous steam (g/min)
    • Up to 30g/min
    • Up to 40g/min
    • 5 steam settings for different fabrics

    Calc clean system
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Soleplate

    • Smart heated plate
    • One temperature setting – safe on delicates
    • Plastic
    • Safe on delicates

    Watertank capacity
    • 200 ml detachable
    • 2-3 garments per fill
    • 1800 ml detachable – 15-20 garments per fill

    Storage
    • Self-standing ready to go on the dressing table
    • Retractable stand for easier storage
    • Dressing room / cupboard

    Powercord length
    • 2m
    • 1.6m

    Accessories

    • Brush for thicker fabrics
    • StyleMat Support
    • Brush Glove for extra protection
    • MyEssence Fragrance caps
    • Adjustable double pole
    • Garment range

    Buy StyleTouch Pure handheld garment steamer

    GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
    The most powerful handheld garment steamer*
    Works both vertically and horizontally
    Now with Quick Calc Release for easy descaling
    Safe on delicate fabrics and tricky-to-iron clothes
    No ironing board needed
    *Measurement is done using a sequence of 10 seconds steaming, 15 seconds resting in the course of 150 seconds.