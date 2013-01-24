Search terms
De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — including delicates — with our standing garment steamers. Handy accessories deliver easy results, even on tricky-to-iron clothes.
A garment steamer is not an iron and therefore will not have the same results as an iron, especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. A garment steamer is ideal to de-wrinkle thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs like pleated skirts. It is also great to touch up and refresh all kinds of garments including wool and jackets.
A standing garment steamer offers the most convenient way to vertically freshen your outfits*, effective for everyday confidence. Perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.
*vs. handheld Philips garment steamer GC330/47
Freshen your clothing every day with Philips' powerful continuous steam. Ideal for ironed clothes that have wrinkled in the cupboard or after a first wear. Safe on even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning.
Steam removes odours and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again – with no washing or ironing board required.
Standing steamers have bigger water tanks to steam more garments in one fill and a built-in stand with support board and hanger for easier vertical steaming. They also have more powerful steam with steam settings for professional quality results at home.
Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results
*Compared to the predecessor model GC506
An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.
Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing with your favourite scents, ideal for those quick touch ups before heading out. Two caps are included in the box ready for you to add your preferred fragrance before use.
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
|
StyleTouch Pure
Garment Steamer
|
EasyTouch Plus
Standing Garment Steamer
|
Purpose
|
|
|
Usage
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
Continuous steam (g/min)
|
|
|
Calc clean system
|
|
|
Soleplate
|
|
|
Watertank capacity
|
|
|
Storage
|
|
|
Powercord length
|
|
|
Accessories
|
|