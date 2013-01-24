Home
Garment Steamers

Portable & Powerful
Convenient & Efficient

    Remove wrinkles easily everyday

    Standing garment steamers

    ComfortTouch Plus
    Garment steamer

    GC558/36

    De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — including delicates — with our standing garment steamers. Handy accessories deliver easy results, even on tricky-to-iron clothes.  

     

    A garment steamer is not an iron and therefore will not have the same results as an iron, especially on thick cotton or linen shirts. A garment steamer is ideal to de-wrinkle thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs like pleated skirts. It is also great to touch up and refresh all kinds of garments including wool and jackets.
    steamplate
    Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*
    styleboard
    StyleBoard gives support for crisp results.
    Steam levels
    5 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics.
    Brush
    Fabric brush and pleat maker accessories included.**

    *Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

    **Included only in GC518, GC524, GC527
    GC524/66 standing garment steamer

    Why choose a standing garment steamer?

    A standing garment steamer offers the most convenient way to vertically freshen your outfits*, effective for everyday confidence. Perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items. 

     

    *vs. handheld Philips garment steamer GC330/47 

    Freshen your clothing every day with Philips' powerful continuous steam. Ideal for ironed clothes that have wrinkled in the cupboard or after a first wear. Safe on even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning.

     

    Steam removes odours and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again – with no washing or ironing board required.

     

    Standing steamers have bigger water tanks to steam more garments in one fill and a built-in stand with support board and hanger for easier vertical steaming.  They also have more powerful steam with steam settings for professional quality results at home.
    Clothes steamer with 25% larger steam plate

    Flexible Steam Head for Efficient Results

     

    Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results

    *Compared to the predecessor model GC506
    StyleBoard accessory for clothes steamer

    Extra-Long StyleBoard for Better Results from Top to Bottom

     

    An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.
    Philips standing garment steamer has 5 steam settings

    MyEssence To Refresh Clothes With Your Favourite Scents

     

    Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing with your favourite scents, ideal for those quick touch ups before heading out. Two caps are included in the box ready for you to add your preferred fragrance before use.
    standing garment steamer accessories

    5 Steam Settings for Different Kinds of Fabric

     

    Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

    Find the best clothes steamer for you

    StyleTouch Pure

    Garment Steamer
    Compare features
    EasyTouch Plus

    Standing Garment Steamer
    Compare features

    Purpose
    • Clothing refreshment
    • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
    • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats
    • Clothing refreshment
    • Touch-up light wrinkles from storage or first wear
    • Delicates and difficult styles like pleats

    Usage
    • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required
    • Complement your ironing routine with convenient refreshment on a few garments as required

    Power
    • 1500W
    • 2000W

    Continuous steam (g/min)
    • Up to 30g/min
    • Up to 40g/min
    • 5 steam settings for different fabrics

    Calc clean system
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Soleplate
    • Smart heated plate
    • One temperature setting – safe on delicates
    • Plastic
    • Safe on delicates

    Watertank capacity
    • 200 ml – 2-3 garment per fill
    • 1800 ml detachable – 15-20 garments per fill

    Storage
    • Self-standing ready to go on the dressing table
    • Retractable stand for easier storage
    • Dressing room / cupboard

    Powercord length
    • 2m
    • 1.6m

    Accessories
    • Brush for thicker fabrics
    • StyleMat Support
    • Brush Glove for extra protection
    • MyEssence Fragrance caps
    • Adjustable double pole
    • Garment hange
    Discover more powerful steamers from Philips

    Buy EasyTouch Plus standing garment steamer

    GC558-36 EasyTouch Plus standing garment steamer
    5 steam settings
    Refresh with MyEssence
    Extra-long StyleBoard
    Safe on all ironable fabrics