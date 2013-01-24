Home
Catches up to 94% of cut hairs*

BT7500/13

Be the first to review this item

Integrated vacuum system icon
Integrated vacuum system
Innovative Lift & Trim system icon
Innovative Lift & Trim system
20 lock-in length settings icon
20 lock-in length settings
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with our men’s vacuum beard trimmer.
* Tested in lab environment on hair mats.
Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer | Beard Trimmer BT7500/13

 

Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer.
Philips vacuum beard trimmer BT7500
Integrated vacuum system
Integrated vacuum system icon

Less mess


No More Mess from Cut Hairs

Trim, style and finish without the mess. The powerful integrated vacuum system catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim and clean bathroom.
Innovative lift & trim system
Innovative lift & trim system icon

Even trimming results


Effortless Even Trim

Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our lift and trim system raises hairs into the optimal position so the double-sharpened blades effortlessly cut hairs for an easy, even finish.
20 lock-in length settings
20 lock-in length settings icon

Select the length you want


Lock in length for an even trim   

Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision. Then use the lock in comb for an even trim.

What's in the box? 

    • Included accessories:
       
      • Precision trimmer
      • Beard comb
      • Cleaning brush

    Key feature(s)
    • Integrated vacuum system
    • Laser guidance system
    • Innovative Lift & Trim system

    Cutting system
    • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
    • Lift & trim system
    • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm
    • Dual sided stainless steel for precision trimming
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 7mm
    • Double sharpened stainless steel
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 7mm

    Ease of use
    • Washable attachments
    • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator
    • 100% waterproof
    • LED display battery indicator
    • 100% waterproof
    • Battery indicator

    Battery
    • 75 min / 1 hour
    • 80 mins/ I hour
    • 90min / 1 hour

    Included accessories
    • Precision trimmer, beard comb
    • Beard comb
    • Stubble comb
    • Travel Pouch
    • Lift & trim beard comb
    • Long beard comb
    • Storage pouch

    Guarantee
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 2 years

