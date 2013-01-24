Vacuum beard trimmer

Included accessories:
- Precision trimmer
- Beard comb
- Cleaning brush
Search terms
Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer.
Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision. Then use the lock in comb for an even trim.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
|
Integrated vacuum trimmer
Beard Trimmer series 7000
BT7500/13
|
Laser guided precision
Beard Trimmer series 9000
BT9299/13
|
Effortless even trim
Beard Trimmer series 5000
BT5200/13
|
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
|
|