Right by your side, along every step of your breastfeeding journey

Breast pumps and breastfeeding products

 

The Philips Avent breastfeeding range is designed to support you through every step of your breastfeeding journey. Whether you want to develop your milk supply, take care of your breasts, or simply fit more into your day, our manual and electric breast pumps and breast care accessories make breastfeeding easier.

Find the breastfeeding support you need

Support steps: get off to a great start with your breastfeeding

Birth

Get off to a great start
Support steps: give your breasts excellent care for breastfeeding

Early weeks

Give your breasts excellent care
Support steps: find more flexibility with our breastfeeding products

Keep going

Find more flexibility
Days after birth

Get off to 
a good start

 

The first few days after birth play a big role in determining your milk supply. The more you stimulate your breasts, the easier it will be to get milk flowing and build up your supply.
Philips Avent manual breast pump

Manual breast pump

Easy on-the-go use
Explore manual breast pump
Philips AVENT Single electric breast pump

Single electric breast pump

Pump anytime, anywhere
Explore single electric breast pump
Early weeks

Give your breasts excellent care

 

You might experience a few bumps in the road in the early days. Having the right tools to soothe and protect your breasts makes it easier to stay comfortable and continue breastfeeding.
Philips AVENT nipple protector

Nipple protector

Shield sore nipples
Explore nipple protector
Philips AVENT nipplette

Nipplette

Correct inverted nipples
Explore nipplette
Philips Avent Breastcare thermo padsgel pads

Gel pads

Soothe breasts
Explore gel pads
Keep Going

Find more flexibility

 

Whether you're going back to work, or just want to fit a little extra into your day, there are easy ways to keep giving your baby the benefits of breast milk when you can't be there.
Philips Avent double electric breast pump

Single electric breast pump

More milk in less time
Explore electric pumps
Philips Avent breastfeeding milk storage cups

Storage cups

Keep your milk safe
Explore storage cups
Philips Avent breast care pads

Pads

Worry-free protection
Explore pads

Do you want to learn more about breastfeeding?

 

Download the Philips Avent Breastfeeding Guide to learn all about the essentials, from how your baby already knows how to breastfeed to what to do in the moment of feeding.
Read now
*Clinical study carried out on 110 mothers in UK, USA, Russia and China in March 2016, showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor.

Philips Avent is committed to supporting parents and their babies, to provide the best for their child’s healthy development. We do this through evidence-based products and service innovations that parents and their babies can rely upon. We aim to support parents in the feeding choice they have made for their babies. 

 

We believe that breastmilk is the best nutrition for newborns infant and we are fully aligned with the aims and goals of the World Health Organization’s Code (WHO, 1981). Supporting breastfeeding is at the core of our mission and strategy. We welcome ongoing dialogue and partnership in relation to our commitment and support of breastfeeding.
