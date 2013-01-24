*Clinical study carried out on 110 mothers in UK, USA, Russia and China in March 2016, showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor.

Philips Avent is committed to supporting parents and their babies, to provide the best for their child’s healthy development. We do this through evidence-based products and service innovations that parents and their babies can rely upon. We aim to support parents in the feeding choice they have made for their babies.

We believe that breastmilk is the best nutrition for newborns infant and we are fully aligned with the aims and goals of the World Health Organization’s Code (WHO, 1981). Supporting breastfeeding is at the core of our mission and strategy. We welcome ongoing dialogue and partnership in relation to our commitment and support of breastfeeding.