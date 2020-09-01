Search terms

Philips wireless speakers

Your music. Loud and free.

Philips S7505 bluetooth speakers with elegant design - TAS7505

S7505 Bluetooth design speaker

Beautiful music, in style

 

  • Premium Kvadrat speaker fabric
  • Embossed buttons for vol, stereo pairing, and more
  • Power-bank function to charge your smart device
  • 20 hours play time. 4.5 hours charging time
Philips W6505 wireless home speakers for multi-room sound experience - TAW6505

W6505 home wireless speaker

Bigger sound. Any room.

 

  • DTS Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio
  • Rich sound, powerful bass. AC-powered
  • Wi-Fi. Bluetooth. Apple AirPlay 2. Google Chromecast
  • Boosts the sound of your smart assistant speakers
  At home and beyond

Philips portable bluetooth speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers
Take them anywhere
Philips home wireless speakers

Home wireless speakers

For any room. Or every room
Philips S7505, S5505, S3505 bluetooth design speakers - TAS3505

Match your sense of style

Elegant Bluetooth speakers

 

Enjoy music and more with a family of elegant Bluetooth speakers that are at home in any room. Rich sound, wool-blend acoustic fabric, and embossed buttons deliver impeccable style with substance.
Philips retro design vintage bluetooth speaker with radio - TAVS700

Bring back the beat

Vintage-design Bluetooth speakers

 

Retro 1950s style meets rich sound and versatile connectivity. Celebrate the heritage of Philips sound technology with an inspiring range of iconic designs — brought fully up to date for a nostalgic take on the sounds of today.
Philips waterproof portable bluetooth speakers

Life of the party

Waterproof Bluetooth speakers

 

Make a splash anywhere with waterproof speakers for indoors and out. Vibrant sound with solid bass stands up to hours of non-stop play time—and you can even choose to groove to an LED lightshow.
Philips multi-room connectivity speakers with Playfi

Multi-room sound

Unpack. Connect. Enjoy.

 

Let the sounds you love fill the rooms you live in. Our Play-Fi-compatible speakers make it simple to connect to other speakers, or your TV, and create a multi-room setup. Wi-Fi streaming ensures you get the highest possible sound quality.
Philips Sound App

For Android and iOS

