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Discover the exceptional clean feeling of Philips Sonicare

Feel the Care

Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Our smartest toothbrush

Complete care is now 100% visible

Sonicare Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
Sonicare Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige
Complete care is now 100% visible. Now with smart coverage feedback.
Philips Sonicare 7000 series

Philips Sonicare 7000 series

Advanced care for healthier gums, gently removes up to 10x more plaque

Philips Sonicare 6000 series

Philips Sonicare 6000 series

Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums, gently removes 10x more plaque

Philips Sonicare 5000 Series

Philips Sonicare 5000 Series

Advanced care for teeth and gums, up to 10 x more plaque removal

Philips Sonicare 4100 series

Philips Sonicare 4100 series

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

Stronger on plaque3, gentle on gums

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Our most advanced technology, delivering 62,000 bristle movements per minute for a gentle yet effective clean, even in hard-to-reach areas.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Gently sweep away plaque

Sonicare brush heads are uniquely designed to deliver the care you need, while remaining gentle on teeth and gums.

Why choose Philips Sonicare?

  • Superior performance

    Our unique Sonicare technology delivers a gentle yet effective experience for teeth and gums.

  • Delightful experience

    Feel the care with Philips Sonicare's easy brushing technique and gentle clean feeling.

  • Desirable design

    With its innovative, intuitive design and beautiful look and feel, Philips Sonicare takes pride of place in your bathroom or on the go.

Care that's personalized to you

Personalize your care

Effortlessly swipe on the interactive display to select the mode, intensity and instant feedback type for a brushing experience tailored to you.

Personalize your care
Complete Care is now 100% visible

Complete Care is now 100% visible

No more guessing. The toothbrush guides you in real time, glowing yellow when an area needs cleaning and blue once an area is cleaned. After brushing, post-brushing feedback on the handle's display shows any areas that need a retouch.

Achieve perfect pressure with smart pressure feedback

The toothbrush guides you in real time, glowing green when pressure is optimal to help protect teeth and gums. After brushing, post-brushing feedback on the handle's display shows where to adjust pressure.

Achieve perfect pressure with smart pressure feedback
Celebrate your wins

See the progress in your app

Connect your toothbrush to the Sonicare app to track progress, see real-time feedback and get tips to improve your brushing technique.

Philips Sustainability

Sustainability

Made with the planet in mind

Built with sustainability in mind, 70% of the plastic used in our brush heads is bio-based and the full range is designed for low energy consumption.

    Customer service and support

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    Disclaimers

    1. in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 2 weeks. 

    2. in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks. 

    3. In terms of plaque removal with A3 brush head vs. manual toothbrush. 