Next Level Clean.
Next Level Care.

With Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean electric toothbrush.

For an effective, yet gentle, clean

with built-in pressure sensor

ProtectiveClean 6100
electric toothbrush

Whitens teeth in just 1 week¹
  • 3 modes, 3 intensities
  • Pressure sensor
  • BrushSync replacement reminder
  • BrushSync mode pairing
  • 2 Optimal White brush heads
  • Travel case
ProtectiveClean 5100
 

Improves gum health up to 100%¹
  • 3 modes
  • Pressure sensor
  • BrushSync replacement reminder
  • 1 Optimal Gum Care brush head
  • 1 Optimal White brush head
  • Travel case
ProtectiveClean 4300
 

Removes up to 7x more plaque¹
  • 1 mode, 2 intensities
  • Pressure sensor
  • BrushSync replacement reminder
  • 1 Optimal Plaque Defence brush head
  • Travel case
Innovative sonic technology for a next level clean.

 

Our innovative sonic technology moves the electric toothbrush head with 62,000 gentle movements per minute. That’s more movement a minute than a manual toothbrush achieves in 1 whole month. Despite the high speed, Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are gentle on teeth and gums and suitable for orthodontics.

Dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

 

Your Sonicare electric toothbrush head and handle are the ultimate team. Enhancing our sonic technology, they give you unrivalled cleaning. High-speed vibrations in your electric toothbrush handle whip up your toothpaste into gentlebubbles, driving them deep between your teeth and along the gum line for exceptional clean feeling.

Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

 

You may not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your Sonicare toothbrush will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the electric toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the

pressure.

Recommended by dentists worldwide

 

Our sonic technology is backed by more than 175 clinical and laboratory studies at over 50 universities and research institutions worldwide. That's one of the reasons why Philips Sonicare is the NO1 Sonic electric toothbrush brand for dental professional recommendations worldwide.

What’s in the box?
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 electric toothbrush
The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 electric toothbrush comes with 2 Optimal White brush heads, a travel case so you can take your Sonicare toothbrush on the go and inbuilt BrushSync technology.
optimal white electric toothbrush head

Optimal White brush head

Features a stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink so you achieve whiter teeth in just 1 week vs a manual toothbrush.
Sonicare toothbrush travel case and charger

Travel Case & Charger

The lightweight but robust travel case offers sure protection on the go. It has compartments for your Sonicare toothbrush and two heads.
Sonicare BrushSync Technology

BrushSync Technology

BrushSync Technology tracks your Sonicare toothbrush usage and brushing pressure and alerts you to replace your brush head when it’s worn. Also enables brush mode pairing with 6100 models.
