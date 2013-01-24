Search terms
Our innovative sonic technology moves the electric toothbrush head with 62,000 gentle movements per minute. That’s more movement a minute than a manual toothbrush achieves in 1 whole month. Despite the high speed, Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are gentle on teeth and gums and suitable for orthodontics.
Your Sonicare electric toothbrush head and handle are the ultimate team. Enhancing our sonic technology, they give you unrivalled cleaning. High-speed vibrations in your electric toothbrush handle whip up your toothpaste into gentlebubbles, driving them deep between your teeth and along the gum line for exceptional clean feeling.
You may not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your Sonicare toothbrush will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the electric toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the
pressure.
Our sonic technology is backed by more than 175 clinical and laboratory studies at over 50 universities and research institutions worldwide. That's one of the reasons why Philips Sonicare is the NO1 Sonic electric toothbrush brand for dental professional recommendations worldwide.