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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Included brush heads
1 (52)
2 (14)
3 (4)
4 (2)
Features
Brush head replacement reminder (49)
App compatible (7)
Smart brush head recognition (10)
Multiple brush heads (6)
For kids (1)
Colour
White (42)
Black (17)
Blue (11)
Pink (3)
Silver (1)
Farve
Whiter Teeth (33)
Reduce Cavities (8)
Healthier Gums (3)
Useful for
Travel case Included (28)
Additional Brush Heads (11)
Accessories (7)
Glass charger (2)
Series
DiamondClean Prestige 9000 (4)
Next-Generation DiamondClean 8000 (3)
Next-Generation DiamondClean 8500 (4)
Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 (2)
Chargers
Charging station (9)
Charging base (7)
USB-A charging cable (7)
Charging stand (2)
USB-A power adapter (2)
Charging glass (1)
Travel Case
Non-Charging travel case (6)
Charging travel case (9)
Brush Head Accessories
Brushhead holder (1)
UV brush head sanitizer (2)
Miscellaneous
Decorative toothbrush stickers (1)
Sonicare DiamondClean 9000Rechargeable Toothbrush
New
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Sonicare DiamondClean 8000Rechargeable Toothbrush
Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 PrestigeRechargeable Toothbrush
Sonicare DiamondClean 8500Rechargeable Toothbrush
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