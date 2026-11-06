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Climate care (4)

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  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1715/30
  • Purifies rooms up to 78 ㎡
  • 300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
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  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series

Philips Air Performer 7000 series
2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30
  • Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
  • Ultra-quiet operation
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  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series

Philips Air Performer 8000 series
3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF870/35
  • Purifies rooms up to 70 m2
  • 270 m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected to Air+ App
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  • Philips Air Purifier 1000 Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 1000 Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 1000 Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 1000 Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 1000 Series

Philips Air Purifier 1000 Series
HEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter

FY1700/30
  • Compatible with 1000 Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
  • Original Philips filter
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