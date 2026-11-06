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Climate care
All series
Suitable room size
Large (1)
Filters included
Activated Carbon (1)
HEPA filter (1)
Pre-filter (1)
Other features
Connected (app) (1)
Cooling function (1)
Heating function (1)
Ultra-quiet mode (1)
Air quality sensor
Allergens (1)
Particle (PM2.5) (1)
Temperature (1)
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Philips Air Purifier 1000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter
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