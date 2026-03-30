AMF765/30
Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
Ultra-quiet operation
Our 2-in-1 device purifies the air and keeps you cool. Choose between purification only or purification with cooling, and let the device do the rest. Comfort, made simple.
With a powerful CADR of 270 m³/h (1), it purifies rooms up to 70 m² and cleans a 20 m² room in under 11 minutes (2). Auto Purification detects air quality and automatically adjusts airflow.
Delivers powerful airflow up to 1,730 m³/h, with a bladeless design for a smooth, consistent breeze. Choose from 10 speeds for personalised comfort.
1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015
(2) Calculated to NRCC-54013 standard
(3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a third-party laboratory
(4) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m
(5) From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third-party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores.
(6) Third-party tested in a 28.5 m³ chamber per GB21551.3-2010 using Influenza A (H1N1) virus in MAX mode for 40 minutes.
(7) Third-party tested in a 30 m³ chamber per GB21551.3-2010 using Staphylococcus albus 8032 bacteria in MAX mode for 60 minutes.
(8) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.