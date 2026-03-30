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  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.
  • Purification meets cooling power.

Air Performer 7000 series2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30

Purification meets cooling power.
Our 2-in-1 device purifies the air while keeping you cool. It automatically adjusts its performance to deliver powerful air cleaning and refreshing airflow, keeping your space comfortable every day.
See all benefits

Clean air. Cool comfort.

Purification meets cooling power.

  • Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)

  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow

  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration

  • Ultra-quiet operation

Purify and cool in one device.

Purify and cool in one device.

Our 2-in-1 device purifies the air and keeps you cool. Choose between purification only or purification with cooling, and let the device do the rest. Comfort, made simple.

Thorough purification of rooms up to 70 m² (2)

Thorough purification of rooms up to 70 m² (2)

With a powerful CADR of 270 m³/h (1), it purifies rooms up to 70 m² and cleans a 20 m² room in under 11 minutes (2). Auto Purification detects air quality and automatically adjusts airflow.

On fan mode, enjoy powerful airflow that cools you down

On fan mode, enjoy powerful airflow that cools you down

Delivers powerful airflow up to 1,730 m³/h, with a bladeless design for a smooth, consistent breeze. Choose from 10 speeds for personalised comfort.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. 1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015

  2. (2) Calculated to NRCC-54013 standard

  3. (3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a third-party laboratory

  4. (4) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m

  5. (5) From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third-party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores.

  6. (6) Third-party tested in a 28.5 m³ chamber per GB21551.3-2010 using Influenza A (H1N1) virus in MAX mode for 40 minutes.

  7. (7) Third-party tested in a 30 m³ chamber per GB21551.3-2010 using Staphylococcus albus 8032 bacteria in MAX mode for 60 minutes.

  8. (8) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.