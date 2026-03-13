Sign up for exclusive offers
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan
Support
AMF765/30
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
AMF765_UM_UK
All (6)
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
How to activate the AI for my Philips Air Performer on Air+ App?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier does not remove odours properly
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier powers off unexpectedly
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you