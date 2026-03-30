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  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series

Air Purifier 1000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter

FY1700/30

Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.
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Effectively captures 99.9% of nanoparticles (1)

Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series

  • Compatible with 1000 Series

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of 1 year

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with 1000 Series

Compatible with 1000 Series

Replacement filters for Philips 1000 Series air purifiers: AC1711, AC1715. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

Long life filters up to 1 year

Long life filters up to 1 year

The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.

Orig Philips filter, best performance

Orig Philips filter, best performance

The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 μm and 0.3 μm, iUTA institute

  2. (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.