FY1700/30
Compatible with 1000 Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 1 year
Original Philips filter
Replacement filters for Philips 1000 Series air purifiers: AC1711, AC1715. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 μm and 0.3 μm, iUTA institute
(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.