Enjoy 3 months* of hair free smoothness
with Lumea Advanced

*Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after 12 treatments 

Philips Lumea Advanced

Lumea Prestige

Up to 85% hair reduction

Up to 85% hair reduction in 3 treatments**
Corded use

Corded use
4
3 attachments for use on Body, Face and Bikini
Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on the body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky smooth every day.
** Measured on legs, after 3 treatments, 30 out of 48 women reach 85% or high results

Did you know, the average women spends £12 per month on at home hair removal methods?1 Plus a further £30.67 per month on in salon hair removal methods.2  

 

All this adds up to a total cost of £512.04 per year.

 

It’s also useful to note that a full body laser hair removal treatment costs £3,7803. But when compared to the cost of the Lumea, means you could save up to £3000…

6 reasons to choose Philips Lumea Advanced

 

  1. 3 months* of hair-free smoothness​
  2. Up to 85% hair reduction in just 3 treatments**​
  3. Only 15 minute treatment for both lower legs***​
  4. Developed with dermatologists- safe on sensitive skin​
  5. Corded use- unlimited power, just plug-in to use​
  6. Free app for personalised support and guidance

 

1.Based on 1546 woman who remove hair at home (tweezers, razors, replacement razor heads, shaving foam, wax strips, epilators, etc.)

2.Based on 884 women who remove hair in salon (brow-shape, bikini wax, IPL/laser treatments etc.)

3.Based on 8 sessions of laser hair removal treatment from a leading nationwide skin clinic in April ‘16.

As Seen on British Vogue

Welcome to My World with Jess Diner

Welcome to My World with Jess Diner

 

Jessica Diner, Creative Director at BirchBox UK, is a busy working mum who usually has 5 minutes to get ready in the morning. Watch the video to see how she uses Lumea Prestige as part of her beauty routine.

IPL Hair Removal Tutorial: Face

IPL Hair Removal Tutorial: Face

 

Watch as Vogue Beauty School shows you how to use the new Philips Lumea with facial attachment in 5 simple steps.

IPL Hair Removal Tutorial: Underarm

IPL Hair Removal Tutorial: Underarm

 

Vogue Beauty School also shows you how to get 8 weeks of hair free skin under your arms with the new Lumea Prestige curved attachment.

Standing woman with IPL

“What is IPL hair removal?”

IPL stands for Intense Pulse Light. Light pulses project onto the skin to prevent hair regrowth. Melanin in the hair absorbs the light – from the Lumea – that transforms into heat. This pain-free process, then simulates the hairs to go into resting phase. Philips Lumea allows you to achieve longlasting hair free skin from your own home.

“What is the difference between laser and IPL?”

Laser hair removal uses a monochromatic laser light, whereas IPL uses a broad spectrum pulse of light. Professional laser treatment is high-energy and focuses on selected areas. There are many names given to laser hair removal, but it is important to understand that IPL is not laser.

"Is IPL hair removal suitable for me?"

Philips Lumea works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to light brown. The greater the contrast between hair colour and skin colour, the more effective IPL can be. However, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white/grey, light blonde or red hair due to the low melanin concentration present, causing treatment to be ineffective. It is also not suitable for individuals with a very dark complexion, as the skin contains too much melanin concentration.

Skin Tones

If Lumea is not suited to your skin and hair type

Click here to find out about Philips’ range of epilators and ladyshaves.

Easy, gentle hair removal

 

Lumea is easy and safe to use. Choose the most comfortable energy setting for your skin tone. Treat different parts of your body gently and effectively in up to 15 minutes for a full body treatment.

Using Lumea Prestige – step 1

Step 1

Get started by shaving, epilating or waxing the body area you wish to treat. If you choose to wax or epilate, wait 24 hrs before your IPL.
Using Lumea Prestige – step 2

Step 2

Select the correct setting for you from the colour chart based on your unique skin and hair type combination.
Using Lumea Prestige - step 3

Step 3

Press the treatment window on your skin in a 90 degree angle. Wait for the ready to flash light and press the flash button.
Using Lumea Prestige – step 4

Step 4

Slowly slide Lumea across the treatment area while flashing. Avoid flashing the same spot twice.

Philips Lumea, the ideal solution for you

Philips Lumea, the ideal solution for you

"IPL technology has been available in specialist salons since 1997. Phiips Lumea, derived from this professional IPL technology, makes it possible for you to treat easily and effectively at home. Philips Lumea Prestige is the culmination of 14 years of research and development in collaboration with leading dermatologists."

 

Tom Nuijs, inventor of Philips Lumea

IPL Technology developed with dermatologists

2000

women tested

Philips Lumea has been the subject of extensive clinical testing on more than 2,000 women with proven results.

14 years

of research

Philips Lumea is the result of 14 years of Philips research and represents a significant innovation, derived fro professional IPL technology.

3,000,000

women love Lumea

Over 3 million women choose Philips Lumea, making it an ideal and preferred solution.

Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

 

Your hair varies across your body so each area needs special treatment. Philips Lumea Advanced comes with 3 attachments that differ in window size and filter. 

Lumea body attachment

Body attachment

Wide treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.

Face attachment

Includes additional integrated light filter for safe, effective treatment of dark facial hairs on the upper lip, chin, and cheeks.​

Bikini/Underarm attachment

For effective treatment of the typically thicker hair found in these areas. 
Lumea bikini attachment

Precision trimmer

Lumea Advanced comes with a discreet pen trimmer that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest facial hairs.

Download the Philips Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

 

The Lumea app is free to download. It offers personalised guidance to support you in your IPL experience, and help you achieve longlasting, hair-free, smoothness.

App Store icon
Google Play icon

BRI923/00

Lumea Advanced

BRI923/00

IPL - Hair removal device
Compare Features
BRI861/00

Lumea Essential

BRI861/00

IPL - Hair removal device
Compare Features

Product description
  • IPL with 3 uniquely designed atttachments for body & face
  • IPL essential corded

Hair reduction
  • At least 85% hair reduction in 3 treatments**
  • Up to 75 hair reduction in just 4 treatments***

Energy settings
  • 5
  • 5

Suitability for skin types
  • I-IV
  • I-IV

Smart skin sensor
  • N
  • N

Attachments
  • 3
  • 0

Speed (for 2 lower legs)
  • 15 mins
  • 16 mins

Usage
  • Corded
  • Corded

Warranty
  • 2 years
  • 2 years

Accessories
  • -
  • -

Disclaimers…
  • **Measured on legs, after 3 treatments, 30 out of 48 women reach 85% or high results
  • ***Measured after the 4-5 initial treatments, individual results may vary
See all our IPL products
Speech bubble icon

What others frequently ask

Is Lumea safe to use on the face?

Facial skin is more sensitive and more exposed to the sun on a regular basis. Most Lumea models include a special facial attachment with a UV filter that prevents skin damage (SC1996, SC1997, SC1999, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959, BRI920, BRI921, BRI922, BRI923). By checking your skin type, you can choose the specific setting that will ensure effective yet gentle treatment on your face. As the area around your eyes is very sensitive, we recommend to use Lumea only below the cheekbones in order to avoid the risk of eye damage. To achieve optimal results on the cheeks, upper lip and chin, stand in front of a mirror to get a good view of the area to be treated and the 'ready to flash' light.

 

(Please note: Lumea Advanced SC1991, SC1992, SC1993, SC1995, BRI920, BRI921, BRI922, BRI923 cannot be used on face).

Are there any long term effects of IPL usage? Is it safe for my skin?

Professional IPL hair removal treatments have existed for 25 years and research hasn’t shown the appearance of skin cancer or fertility issues, in fact no serious side effects or damage from long-term use have been reported.  Philips Lumea was developed in conjunction with leading dermatologists and tested with over 2000 women.  Lumea IPL technology is derived from the technology used in professional salons but adapted to fulfil all the safety regulations for home-use appliances.  As with any skincare product, it is important to use the appliance in accordance with the user manual. 

 

Lumea’s safety system ensures that light flashing is only possible if the attachment is in full contact with the skin. The integrated UV filter ensures that the light only affects the hair and not the skin. If your skin is too dark, the skin colour sensor prevents the emission of flashes. We recommend to use Lumea in a well-lit room, to reduce the perceived brightness of the flash. Side effects and complications, while possible, are very unlikely as long as you use Lumea according to the instructions and precautions included in the user manual.

Is the flashing light on my Lumea safe for my eyes?
Philips Lumea has been developed with your safety in mind and it does not hurt your eyes. The safety system prevents flashing when the device is not fully in contact with the skin. Be sure to make good skin contact to avoid unnecessary scattered light and never use Lumea in the area around your eyes or for treating your eyebrows. It is not necessary to wear goggles during use. Use Lumea in a well-lit room so that the light is less glaring to your eyes. A well lit room reduces the perceived brightness of the flash. 
Can I use Lumea for a full bikini area depilation (such as a ‘Brazilian”)?
Lumea is safe and gentle enough to treat the entire bikini area, so if you want a Brazilian or a Hollywood (just a strip of hair or no hair at all) go right ahead. To prevent discomfort we advise you to use a lower setting for darker and pigmented areas. For sensitive areas of the pubic area you can use a lower setting based on your comfort level. The reason for the lower setting is that these areas are more sensitive to IPL / feel less comfortable if you are using IPL. Never use Lumea on the inner labia, vagina or anus.
Can I use Lumea while I am pregnant or breast-feeding?
No. Philips Lumea has never been tested on pregnant or breast-feeding women and should therefore not be used in these cases. Philips worked with leading dermatologists to develop Lumea and they have advised not to use Lumea, or any other light-based hair removal method, during pregnancy or breast-feeding to avoid any side effects.
Can I use Philips Lumea on moles or freckles?
No, do not use Philips Lumea directly on or close to big moles or freckles. If there is a mole in the area you want to treat try to flash around it, because the energy of the light will be absorbed by the pigment of the mole. Treating a mole or freckle directly can cause discomfort or even result in a burn. 
Does IPL have a negative impact on my health or fertility in any way?
No, IPL is not health intrusive. Professional IPL has been around for the last 25 years and research hasn’t shown the appearance of skin cancer or fertility issues.
Can I use Lumea during the summer months?

Yes. Philips Lumea can be used throughout the year, including in the summer months. There are, however, precautions to be taken before and after tanning. With tanning we mean sunbathing; it is okay to have some sunlight on your skin from being outside.

 

Tanning before using Philips Lumea:

* Wait at least 48 hours after tanning before you use Philips Lumea.

* Do not use Philips Lumea if you have sunburned skin and for as long as the sunburn persists.

* Be aware that all types of tanning darken the skin.

* Always check the recommended skin-hair colour table and adapt the light intensity to a lower setting if appropriate to avoid skin reactions and side effects.

 

Tanning after using Philips Lumea:

* Your skin will be more sensitive directly after the treatment.

* Wait at least 24 hours or until all redness has disappeared before you expose treated areas to the sun.

* Cover treated areas when you go out into the sun or use a sunblock (*50 SPF) in the 48 hours after treatment.

Does the Lumea IPL treatment hurt?

In extensive Lumea research, no women rated the experience as painful, providing that correct settings were used according to skin tone and  hair colour. In the tests, some women did describe 'a warm sensation‘, 'prickling' or 'itching' which in most cases disappeared within a few minutes up to one hour. To get accustomed to Philips Lumea, we recommended that you try test flashes near the area you are intending to treat, using the lowest recommended light setting. Once you are comfortable with this, you can increase the light setting, step-by-step if necessary, but it should never become painful.

 

Pain can occasionally be experienced during or after treatment:

 

* If you have used Lumea on unshaved skin

* If you use Lumea at a light intensity that is too high for your skin colour

*  If you flash the same area repeatedly

*  If you use Lumea on open wounds, inflammations, infections, tattoos, burns, etc.

Are there any side effects during or after treatments?

If you use your Lumea according to instructions, you should not experience any serious side effects. 

However, these minor skin reactions may be experienced:

 

* Redness: The appearance of slight to moderate redness immediately after the treatment is both harmless and normal and will disappear quickly. 

* Warmth: You may feel warmth, itching and a burning or tingling sensation during the treatment. Again, this is normal and you will find that the sensation disappears immediately after treatment. 

 

Please read the user manual - especially the contraindication list - carefully and follow the instructions at all times. If any other side effects appear, please consult a doctor.

What health or skin conditions prevent the use of IPL?

Never use IPL if you suffer from any of the diseases listed below: 

 

-If you have a skin disease such as active skin cancer, you have a history of skin cancer or any other localised cancer in the areas to be treated. 

-If you have a history of vascular disorder, such as the presence of varicose veins or vascular ectasia in the areas to be treated. 

-If your skin is sensitive to light and easily develops a rash or an allergic reaction. 

-If you have infections, eczema, burns, inflammation of hair follicles, open lacerations, abrasions, herpes simplex, wounds or lesions and haematomas in the areas to be treated.

-If you have diabetes, lupus erythematodes, porphyria or congestive heart disease. 

 

Never use the device on the following areas: 

 

-On warts, tattoos or permanent make-up. This can result in a burn and a change in skin colour.

 

Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you are not sure whether you can use the device, we advise you to consult a doctor.

Why can’t IPL be used on dark skin?

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) reduces the re-growth of hair by applying pulses of light to the hair follicle beneath the skin. The pulses of light are absorbed by the hair’s melanin (colour pigment), so effectiveness depends on the level of melanin in the hair. (Blond, grey and white hairs do not contain any or enough melanin, so IPL treatment will never work on these hair colours. Red hair contains a different type of melanin which is not responsive to IPL). 

 

Furthermore, IPL requires a low level of melanin in the skin so that the skin will not attract the light. Dark and very dark skin tones are more prone to absorb the light, which can cause skin damage such as burns, blisters or discolouring. You can assess your skin tone in the skin tone/hair colour chart in the user manual and online. (Please note: Lumea models SC2004, SC2005, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954 BRI956, BRI959 are suitable for dark skin tones, none of the Lumea models are suitable for very dark skin tones).

Philips Lumea comes with a skin tone sensor on models BRI860, BRI861, BRI862, BRI863, BRI864, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959, SC1981-SC1985, SC1996, SC1997, SC1999; this sensor ensures that a pulse will be emitted only on suitable skin tones.

Buy Lumea Advanced now

Lumea Prestige

