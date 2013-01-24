Yes. Philips Lumea can be used throughout the year, including in the summer months. There are, however, precautions to be taken before and after tanning. With tanning we mean sunbathing; it is okay to have some sunlight on your skin from being outside.

Tanning before using Philips Lumea:

* Wait at least 48 hours after tanning before you use Philips Lumea.

* Do not use Philips Lumea if you have sunburned skin and for as long as the sunburn persists.

* Be aware that all types of tanning darken the skin.

* Always check the recommended skin-hair colour table and adapt the light intensity to a lower setting if appropriate to avoid skin reactions and side effects.

Tanning after using Philips Lumea:

* Your skin will be more sensitive directly after the treatment.

* Wait at least 24 hours or until all redness has disappeared before you expose treated areas to the sun.

* Cover treated areas when you go out into the sun or use a sunblock (*50 SPF) in the 48 hours after treatment.