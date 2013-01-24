Search terms
Up to 85% hair reduction in 3 treatments**
Corded use
All this adds up to a total cost of £512.04 per year.
It’s also useful to note that a full body laser hair removal treatment costs £3,7803. But when compared to the cost of the Lumea, means you could save up to £3000…
1.Based on 1546 woman who remove hair at home (tweezers, razors, replacement razor heads, shaving foam, wax strips, epilators, etc.)
2.Based on 884 women who remove hair in salon (brow-shape, bikini wax, IPL/laser treatments etc.)
3.Based on 8 sessions of laser hair removal treatment from a leading nationwide skin clinic in April ‘16.
Jessica Diner, Creative Director at BirchBox UK, is a busy working mum who usually has 5 minutes to get ready in the morning. Watch the video to see how she uses Lumea Prestige as part of her beauty routine.
Watch as Vogue Beauty School shows you how to use the new Philips Lumea with facial attachment in 5 simple steps.
Vogue Beauty School also shows you how to get 8 weeks of hair free skin under your arms with the new Lumea Prestige curved attachment.
“What is IPL hair removal?”
IPL stands for Intense Pulse Light. Light pulses project onto the skin to prevent hair regrowth. Melanin in the hair absorbs the light – from the Lumea – that transforms into heat. This pain-free process, then simulates the hairs to go into resting phase. Philips Lumea allows you to achieve longlasting hair free skin from your own home.
“What is the difference between laser and IPL?”
Laser hair removal uses a monochromatic laser light, whereas IPL uses a broad spectrum pulse of light. Professional laser treatment is high-energy and focuses on selected areas. There are many names given to laser hair removal, but it is important to understand that IPL is not laser.
"Is IPL hair removal suitable for me?"
Philips Lumea works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to light brown. The greater the contrast between hair colour and skin colour, the more effective IPL can be. However, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white/grey, light blonde or red hair due to the low melanin concentration present, causing treatment to be ineffective. It is also not suitable for individuals with a very dark complexion, as the skin contains too much melanin concentration.
If Lumea is not suited to your skin and hair type
Click here to find out about Philips’ range of epilators and ladyshaves.
Lumea is easy and safe to use. Choose the most comfortable energy setting for your skin tone. Treat different parts of your body gently and effectively in up to 15 minutes for a full body treatment.
"IPL technology has been available in specialist salons since 1997. Phiips Lumea, derived from this professional IPL technology, makes it possible for you to treat easily and effectively at home. Philips Lumea Prestige is the culmination of 14 years of research and development in collaboration with leading dermatologists."
Tom Nuijs, inventor of Philips Lumea
Your hair varies across your body so each area needs special treatment. Philips Lumea Advanced comes with 3 attachments that differ in window size and filter.
|
Lumea Advanced
BRI923/00
IPL - Hair removal device
|
Lumea Essential
BRI861/00
IPL - Hair removal device
|
|
|
Product description
|
|
|
Hair reduction
|
|
|
Energy settings
|
|
|
Suitability for skin types
|
|
|
Smart skin sensor
|
|
|
Attachments
|
|
|
Speed (for 2 lower legs)
|
|
|
Usage
|
|
|
Warranty
|
|
|
Accessories
|
|
|
Disclaimers…
|
|
|
|
Facial skin is more sensitive and more exposed to the sun on a regular basis. Most Lumea models include a special facial attachment with a UV filter that prevents skin damage (SC1996, SC1997, SC1999, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959, BRI920, BRI921, BRI922, BRI923). By checking your skin type, you can choose the specific setting that will ensure effective yet gentle treatment on your face. As the area around your eyes is very sensitive, we recommend to use Lumea only below the cheekbones in order to avoid the risk of eye damage. To achieve optimal results on the cheeks, upper lip and chin, stand in front of a mirror to get a good view of the area to be treated and the 'ready to flash' light.
(Please note: Lumea Advanced SC1991, SC1992, SC1993, SC1995, BRI920, BRI921, BRI922, BRI923 cannot be used on face).
Professional IPL hair removal treatments have existed for 25 years and research hasn’t shown the appearance of skin cancer or fertility issues, in fact no serious side effects or damage from long-term use have been reported. Philips Lumea was developed in conjunction with leading dermatologists and tested with over 2000 women. Lumea IPL technology is derived from the technology used in professional salons but adapted to fulfil all the safety regulations for home-use appliances. As with any skincare product, it is important to use the appliance in accordance with the user manual.
Lumea’s safety system ensures that light flashing is only possible if the attachment is in full contact with the skin. The integrated UV filter ensures that the light only affects the hair and not the skin. If your skin is too dark, the skin colour sensor prevents the emission of flashes. We recommend to use Lumea in a well-lit room, to reduce the perceived brightness of the flash. Side effects and complications, while possible, are very unlikely as long as you use Lumea according to the instructions and precautions included in the user manual.
Yes. Philips Lumea can be used throughout the year, including in the summer months. There are, however, precautions to be taken before and after tanning. With tanning we mean sunbathing; it is okay to have some sunlight on your skin from being outside.
Tanning before using Philips Lumea:
* Wait at least 48 hours after tanning before you use Philips Lumea.
* Do not use Philips Lumea if you have sunburned skin and for as long as the sunburn persists.
* Be aware that all types of tanning darken the skin.
* Always check the recommended skin-hair colour table and adapt the light intensity to a lower setting if appropriate to avoid skin reactions and side effects.
Tanning after using Philips Lumea:
* Your skin will be more sensitive directly after the treatment.
* Wait at least 24 hours or until all redness has disappeared before you expose treated areas to the sun.
* Cover treated areas when you go out into the sun or use a sunblock (*50 SPF) in the 48 hours after treatment.
In extensive Lumea research, no women rated the experience as painful, providing that correct settings were used according to skin tone and hair colour. In the tests, some women did describe 'a warm sensation‘, 'prickling' or 'itching' which in most cases disappeared within a few minutes up to one hour. To get accustomed to Philips Lumea, we recommended that you try test flashes near the area you are intending to treat, using the lowest recommended light setting. Once you are comfortable with this, you can increase the light setting, step-by-step if necessary, but it should never become painful.
Pain can occasionally be experienced during or after treatment:
* If you have used Lumea on unshaved skin
* If you use Lumea at a light intensity that is too high for your skin colour
* If you flash the same area repeatedly
* If you use Lumea on open wounds, inflammations, infections, tattoos, burns, etc.
If you use your Lumea according to instructions, you should not experience any serious side effects.
However, these minor skin reactions may be experienced:
* Redness: The appearance of slight to moderate redness immediately after the treatment is both harmless and normal and will disappear quickly.
* Warmth: You may feel warmth, itching and a burning or tingling sensation during the treatment. Again, this is normal and you will find that the sensation disappears immediately after treatment.
Please read the user manual - especially the contraindication list - carefully and follow the instructions at all times. If any other side effects appear, please consult a doctor.
Never use IPL if you suffer from any of the diseases listed below:
-If you have a skin disease such as active skin cancer, you have a history of skin cancer or any other localised cancer in the areas to be treated.
-If you have a history of vascular disorder, such as the presence of varicose veins or vascular ectasia in the areas to be treated.
-If your skin is sensitive to light and easily develops a rash or an allergic reaction.
-If you have infections, eczema, burns, inflammation of hair follicles, open lacerations, abrasions, herpes simplex, wounds or lesions and haematomas in the areas to be treated.
-If you have diabetes, lupus erythematodes, porphyria or congestive heart disease.
Never use the device on the following areas:
-On warts, tattoos or permanent make-up. This can result in a burn and a change in skin colour.
Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you are not sure whether you can use the device, we advise you to consult a doctor.
Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) reduces the re-growth of hair by applying pulses of light to the hair follicle beneath the skin. The pulses of light are absorbed by the hair’s melanin (colour pigment), so effectiveness depends on the level of melanin in the hair. (Blond, grey and white hairs do not contain any or enough melanin, so IPL treatment will never work on these hair colours. Red hair contains a different type of melanin which is not responsive to IPL).
Furthermore, IPL requires a low level of melanin in the skin so that the skin will not attract the light. Dark and very dark skin tones are more prone to absorb the light, which can cause skin damage such as burns, blisters or discolouring. You can assess your skin tone in the skin tone/hair colour chart in the user manual and online. (Please note: Lumea models SC2004, SC2005, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954 BRI956, BRI959 are suitable for dark skin tones, none of the Lumea models are suitable for very dark skin tones).
Philips Lumea comes with a skin tone sensor on models BRI860, BRI861, BRI862, BRI863, BRI864, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959, SC1981-SC1985, SC1996, SC1997, SC1999; this sensor ensures that a pulse will be emitted only on suitable skin tones.