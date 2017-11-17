Site owner

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How to contact Philips Ireland:

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Philips Electronics Ireland Ltd.


Prosperity Chambers
19-22 Baggot Street Lwr.
Dublin 2, D02X658
Registered in Ireland No. 7925

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The legal entity Philips Electronics Ireland Ltd is a Private Company Limited by Shares.​

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Company Office Registered No 7925​

V.A.T. Registered No. IE8R41786T

 

Producer Register Registration IE02103WB

 

For Customer Services, please Contact Us.

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