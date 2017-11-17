Site owner

By Post: Philips Electronics Ireland Ltd. The legal entity Philips Electronics Ireland Ltd is a Private Company Limited by Shares. Company Office Registered No 7925 V.A.T. Registered No. IE8R41786T Producer Register Registration IE02103WB For Customer Services, please Contact Us.
Prosperity Chambers
19-22 Baggot Street Lwr.
Dublin 2, D02X658
Registered in Ireland No. 7925
By Post:
Philips Electronics Ireland Ltd.
The legal entity Philips Electronics Ireland Ltd is a Private Company Limited by Shares.
Company Office Registered No 7925
V.A.T. Registered No. IE8R41786T
Producer Register Registration IE02103WB
For Customer Services, please Contact Us.
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