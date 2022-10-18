Search terms

1
Baby bottles banner

Baby bottles

Feed their way, parent your way

Latest innovation

Support baby's own drinking rhythm, like at the breast​

*NEW* Natural Response Baby Bottle

*NEW* Natural Response Baby Bottle

Mimics the feel of a breast as always — and now works like a breast, too
Compare all
#1 recommended mother and childcare brand¹

Philips Avent

#1 recommended mother and childcare brand¹

Choose the right flow

Choose the right flow

Let your little one be your guide

For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those who suckle softly might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.

Support baby's own drinking rhythm, like at the breast

New Natural Response Teat

Support baby's own drinking rhythm, like at the breast

Now they can drink, swallow and breathe — just like breastfeeding.

Not only feels but now works like a breast

Our latest innovation

Not only feels but now works like a breast

Our new Natural Response Teat lets milk flow only when baby actively drinks, and allows for smooth transitions between breast and bottle.

Find the right flow rate

Find the right flow rate

Our teats are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby's development stage and drinking rhythm. The teats range from slow to fast flow.

Easy to combine breast and bottle

Easy to combine breast and bottle

Because new Natural Response Teats feel and work like a breast, it's easy to alternate between bottle- and breastfeeding.

Be patient as baby adjusts

Be patient as baby adjusts

Our new Natural Response Teats are a new experience for your baby. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

Pregnancy+ App banner

Support

Meet our Pregnancy+ App

Ready to explore interactive images for every week of pregnancy? Join more than 50 million users and follow your progress week by week.

Free download
Customer care banner

Customer care

All the tips & tricks, accessories and customer support you want

Explore now

More for you and your baby

Baby Gift & Starter Sets

Baby Gift & Starter Sets

Essentials for the new addition to the family
Teats

Teats

Find the right flow rate
Bottle Warmers & Sterilizers

Bottle Warmers & Sterilizers

As protective of your baby as you are
Breast Pumps

Breast Pumps

Disclaimers

¹ Based on a December 2017 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8000 female users of childcare brands and products.

Join our newsletter


Sign up to enjoy:

Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

*

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

What does this mean?
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.