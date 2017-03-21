Home
Philips Airfryer Viva
Fry in a healthier way

Philips Airfryer Viva
Fry in a healthier way

    Healthy snacks are easier than ever

    Great taste with up to 80% less fat*

    HD9621/91

    Philips Viva Collection Airfryers have simple-to-use dial controls to make tasty snacks and meals with little or no oil added. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor.
    Virtually no oil required
    Easy cooking controls
    Fry, bake, roast or grill
    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
     

    Tastier with TurboStar

     

    Our Viva Collection healthy fryers use TurboStar technology to create ideal air circulation and temperature. Your food is cooked 50% more evenly, so it's golden brown on every side with absolutely no turning required.
    Airfryer Turbostar Technology
    Turbostar

    Small footprint, large capacity

     

    The Viva Collection is designed with your kitchen in mind. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity.
     

    Fast, easy & efficient

     

    With its instant heat-up, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever. Download the free Airfryer app for recipes, tips and tutorials.

    Healthier frying

    Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat.
    quick clean

    Quick clean basket

    Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.
    instant heat

    Instant heat

    No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.
    dishwasher safe parts

    Dishwasher safe parts

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    grilling

    Grilling

    frying

    Frying

    baking

    Baking

    roasting

    Roasting

    Philips NutriU app icon

    Be inspired with Philips NutriU App

    Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes. Download the app to see hundreds of the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations.
    Philips-Avance-Airfryer-App

    Be inspired

    Philips Airfryer App

    Make the most of your Philips Airfryer with tips, tutorials and recipes for everything from salmon to soufflés.
    Download the app here:
