HD9280/90
Rapid Air technology
1.2 kg, 6.2 L
Black
Connected
Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your sofa. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little-to-no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
Number of recipes may vary per country
Compared to the fat content of the chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Compared to fresh chips prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880