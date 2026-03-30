ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

5000 Series ConnectedAirfryer 5000 Series XL

HD9280/90

Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.
Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair with the HomeID App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your sofa, and the App will tell you when your meal is done!
See all benefits

Pair with HomeID for the best cooking experience

Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

  • Rapid Air technology

  • 1.2 kg, 6.2 L

  • Black

  • Connected

Monitor the cooking from your phone or tablet

Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your sofa. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little-to-no added oil.

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Number of recipes may vary per country

  2. Compared to the fat content of the chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  3. Compared to fresh chips prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  4. Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880