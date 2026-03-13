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5000 Series Connected Airfryer 5000 Series XL

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5000 Series ConnectedAirfryer 5000 Series XL

HD9280/90

5000 Series Connected Airfryer 5000 Series XL

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 497.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 205.8 kB
  • 24 March 2026

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