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5000 Series Connected Airfryer 5000 Series XL
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HD9280/90
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UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (17)
Can more than one person connect to a Philips Kitchen Device?
How to use Alexa assistant with my Philips Airfryer
Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?
How do I use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
My Philips Kitchen Device cannot find my home Wi-Fi network
I cannot control my Philips Kitchen Device through my HomeID App
How to reset my Philips Kitchen Device and delete all information
The on/off button light of my Philips Airfryer does not turn off
I cannot connect my Philips Kitchen Device with my NutriU app
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