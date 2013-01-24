Home
    Philips Airfryer. Healthier frying with air

    Do you like to fry food at home, but dislike the downsides of a traditional fryer? Unhealthy results,hard to clean and nasty odours? The Philips Airfryer is the ideal solution. With the Philips Airfryer you can fry much more healthily… with air!


    Compared to a normal fryer, fries from the Philips Airfryer contain up to 80% less fat* and taste delicious. Also, the Philips Airfryer is easy to clean as the food basket drawer and attachments are 100% dishwasher safe and do not cause any unpleasant odours in your home when frying food.


    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

    Easy to use, lots of options and endless recipes; using Philips kitchen appliances will result in a perfectly served dish every day. Do you need inspiration to surprise your friends? Please have a look at the Philips recipe page.

    french fries
    How do you prepare fresh fries using the Airfryer? This recipe will explain how!
    Fresh fries
    beef teriyaki
    A delicious meal from your Airfryer, beef teriyaki with snow peas and mushrooms.
    Beef teriyaki
    grilled pork
    Try out this Airfryer recipe with pork and frozen green beans.
    Grilled pork tenderloin
    tomato soup
    Full of fresh vegetables, this quick tomato-vegetable soup from your SoupMaker.
    Tomato — vegetable soup
    Airfryer app

    Airfryer app

     

    With more than 200 recipes, the Philips Airfryer app inspires home cooks every day to prepare a delicious, healthy meal.

     

    You can download the app for iOS or Android.

    Good kitchen equipment is a must in every kitchen. It is a lot easier to create tasty recipes with tools such as food processors, mixers and hand blenders. Most devices have multiple applications, which make them suitable for multiple purposes. The SoupMaker for example can be used to make a delicious pumpkin soup with chorizo, but can also be used to make a delicious banana smoothie in the morning.

     

    The Airfryer is also a perfect example of versatile cooking. One evening you can make crispy fries in the Airfryer, while the next evening you can bake delicious lasagne. Whatever you want to cook, bake, fry or grill, there is always a kitchen appliance that can help you prepare your food.

