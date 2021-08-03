Purifies rooms up to 42 m2*
Air Purification: 165 m3/h CADR**
HEPA filter removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003 microns***
Air quality sensor and real-time display
Delivers a fresh breeze or warmed air depending on your needs
Easy-dock magnetic remote control
Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need
* 42 m2 room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015. ** CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015. * * * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
Delivers a gentle stream of fresh air, ideal for making rooms in warmer temperatures more comfortable
Heats up the air in just 3 seconds to warm up a cool room quickly
Purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants
3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Air quality sensor Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns and displays it in real-time with numerical and color feedback. The display also shows indoor temperature and a !lter change alert.
Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns and displays it in real-time with numerical and color feedback. The display also shows indoor temperature and a !lter change alert.
360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers
360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers
Ceramic heater Ceramic element heats up the air in 3 seconds.
Ceramic element heats up the air in 3 seconds.
360° purification 360° purification inlet lets the air enter the filter from all angles for efficient operation
360° purification inlet lets the air enter the filter from all angles for efficient operation
Clean air at the touch of a button Easy operation with magnetic remote controller.
Easy operation with magnetic remote controller.
Clean air at the touch of a button Purify the air in a room of up to 20m2 in less than 17,5 minutes.
Purify the air in a room of up to 20m2 in less than 17,5 minutes.
Warm or refreshed purified air at your preferred speed Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.
Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.
Warm or refreshed purified air at your preferred speed Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.
Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.
Added safety Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.
Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.
Added safety Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.
Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.
Hits every corner in the room Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.
Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.
Hits every corner in the room Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.
Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.
Sleep mode Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
Sleep mode Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
Tested for 98.5% virus removal with H1N1 influenza virus*
Tested for 99.95% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns.**
An air purifier works by driving air through the filter, cleaning the air from pollutants passing through it. Filtering efficiency and airflow speed drive better purification performance.
This purifier uses a HEPA filtration system which delivers a filtration efficiency of 99.95% in particles as small as 0.003 microns*. * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
This purifier uses a HEPA filtration system which delivers a filtration efficiency of 99.95% in particles as small as 0.003 microns*.
The filter can last up to 24 months after the first use. This recommendation is a theoretical calculation based on certain usage conditions**. ** Recommended lifetime is a theoretical calculation based on an average outdoor airborne particle level of 35 µg/m³, purifier running at the lowest speed level in a 39 m² room for 16 hours per day.
The filter can last up to 24 months after the first use. This recommendation is a theoretical calculation based on certain usage conditions**.
The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 165 m3/h*** * * * CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015
The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 165 m3/h***
This purifier has a laser particle sensor that responds to suspended particles in the air. It measures the concentration of PM2.5 (particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns) and shows it in real-time with both numerical and color-coded feedback.
This purifier does not use technologies that could potentially generate ozone such as H.V. coronas, ionizers, UV light, plasma or ozone generators. U.S. EPA and ASHEAE suggests that the use of air cleaners that emit ozone by design should not be permitted.
Philips air purifiers are designed and manufactured in compliance with all safety regulations and standards (IEC / EN 60335-1 IEC / EN 60335-2-65). They can be safely used in a wide variety of indoor spaces, such as: B. in homes, offices, schools or dental clinics. For optimal use, please read the user manual for each product.
We recommend placing the filter in a disposable bag and following normal practice, then washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and following advice from local health authorities on how to deal with potentially infected surfaces.
We also recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds when cleaning the filter.
Philips products are rigorously tested before they hit the market. Philips carries out lifespan and durability tests. The performance of Philips air purifiers has been tested and validated for continuous indoor use for a period of three years.
The durability of the filter in Philips air purifiers depends on the environment in which it is used. For optimal performance, the Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter should be replaced as soon as the user receives the message to change the filter via the device or the Clean Home + app (for Philips air purifiers with app control). For more information, please refer to the user manual and warranty card. If you have any further questions, please contact Philips Customer Care.
