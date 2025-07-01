Search terms

Mom feeding baby with warm sterilized bottle

A safe and healthy f﻿eed for your little one

brand recommended by moms worldwide¹

Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer

One simple routine, from one feed to the next

Premium 2-in-1 Warmer &amp; Sterilizer

Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer

Bottles, food jars, milk bags and other baby products
See all products
video banner

Premium 2-in-1 ​War﻿mer & ​Sterilizer​

One simple routine. From one feed to the next

Fast, safe and even warming combined with chemical-free sterilization that removes 99.9% ​of bacteria².

Time to feed your little one? We make it quick and safe

Close-up of Philips Avent bottle warmer in use

Warm evenly in as little as 3 ﻿minutes

Time for a feed? Our technology warms gently as as to prevent hotspots, without sacrificing on speed.

Mom testing milk temperature on her arm

Defrost and keep warm, too

Quickly defrost milk and baby food, and keep warm at the right temperature for up to 60 minutes.

Warming solids in Avent Bottle Warmer

Compatible with bottles and bab﻿y food jars

Designed to fit most leading baby bottles. And when your little one is ready to graduate to solids, it defrosts and warms baby food containers, too.

video banner

Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium

Sterilize, dry and store

Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs² for peace of mind at every feed.

Warm, sterilize and feed with ease

  • Why is sterilizing baby bottles important?

    Sterilizing removes harmful germs from bottles, pumps and soothers, helping you keep every feed safe and hygienic for your baby.

  • Can I warm breast milk safely?

    Bottle warmers heat milk gently and evenly to body temperature, helping preserve nutrients and avoid overheating for safe, soothing feeds.

  • Does it work with baby food too?

    You can also use the bottle warmer to defrost or gently warm baby food containers,ideal when your little one starts eating solids

Need it clean? Sterilize with the power of natural steam

Close-up of hand using bottle sterilizer

Quick and convenient

Sterilize in minutes. Keep contents sterile up to 24 hours when you keep the lid on your electric sterilizer.

Bottle sterilizer on kitchen countertop

Space-savin﻿g d﻿esign

Compact footprint fits most any countertop with sapce for up to 6 bottles and more.

Microwave sterilizer bags close-up

At home or on the go

Powerful electric sterilizers offer a complete solution for your home. Convenient microwave sterilizers and bags go anywhere, anytime.

Person using the Pregnancy⁺ app on phone

Supporting moms from Day 1 - Get the Pregnancy⁺ app

Pregnancy⁺ helps you plan, learn and share the care from the start. With daily pregnancy, diet, exercise and labor information, and scan images reflecting baby’s development.

Scan the QR code to download the app
Download from the Apple Store Download from the Google Play Store

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

CustomerSupport

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

MagnifyingGlass

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

Clippin

Shop parts and accessories

Find your product parts and accessories

More for you & your baby to Share the Care

Baby Food Makers & Tableware

Baby Food Makers & Tableware

Nutritious baby food made easy
Breast Pumps

Breast Pumps

For every step of your journey
Pacifiers

Pacifiers

Comfort every step of the way
Baby Monitors & Thermometers

Baby Monitors & Thermometers

An eye on your baby, at home and away

Disclaimers

¹ Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
² Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

Exclusive offers, just for you


Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

Member-exclusive offers.

Early access to sales.

Tips on healthy lifestyles.

*
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
What does this mean?
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.