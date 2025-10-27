Philips Avent 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer

We've taken the guesswork out of warming and sterilizing so all caregivers can easily help out. Whether you're a feed prep master or a first-time sterilizer, you'll feel confident every time.
Time for a feed? Our hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk proteins while the smart sensor prevents overheating. Time to clean up? Natural steam removes 99.9% of germs2. Easy.
Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water-bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding the baby, the best warming technology ensures that it's all ready in 3 minutes.*
When it's time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilising every corner of your baby's bottle, soother and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.
Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water-bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote your baby's healthy development with every feed.
Our warming technology protects the proteins that promote your baby's healthy development by circulating heat evenly and constantly. Thanks to water-bath warming, there's no need to worry about hotspots that can cause milk to spoil. Instead, your baby can enjoy evenly warmed, nutrient-rich feeds every time.
Whatever the milk's starting temperature is, our smart sensor takes care of the details for you. It adjusts the warming time automatically by detecting the milk's starting temperature. No guesswork. And no risk of overheating.
No second-guessing yourself. Make day and night feeds easier and safer knowing that the device automatically shuts off once it's done, and keeps the bottle at feeding temperature for up to 60 minutes.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
150 ml (5 oz) of room-temperature milk in Avent 9 oz (256 ml) Natural bottle.