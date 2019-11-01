Search terms

    Philips Avent Premium Fast bottle warmer

    SCF358/00

    1 award

    Prepare warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control sensor automatically adjusts the heating pattern so that the warmer warms quickly and evenly.

    Take the guesswork out of feed preparation

    • Warms evenly, no hotspots
    • Quick warming and defrosting mode
    • Suitable for milk and baby food
    Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

    Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

    Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

    Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

    Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

    Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

    Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

    Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

    When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

    Easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

    Keeps milk warm for up to 60 min and automatically shuts off

    Keeps milk warm for up to 60 min and automatically shuts off

    Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.

    Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

    Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

    Designed to fit your baby's favourite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Material

      ABS
      Yes
      PP
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
      Power consumption
      400  W
      Power consumption (standby mode)
      <0.3 W (period reaches automatically standby mode: <1 min)
      Safety Classification
      Class 1
      Voltage (S_0000156)
      • 220-240 V ~ 50-60 Hz
      • 120-127 V ~ 50-60 Hz (US, Canada, Mexico)
      • 110 V ~ 60 Hz (Taiwan)
      • 220 V ~ 50 Hz (China)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
      Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
      175 x 185 x 160  mm

    • Country of origin

      Designed in
      Europe
      Produced in
      China

    • What is included

      Bottle warmer
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      All

    • Packaging specifications

      Paper-based packaging*
      Yes

    • For 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22°C/72°F in a 260 ml/9 oz Philips Natural bottle
