Discover our smartest IPL solution for long-lasting smooth skin. With SenseIQ technology and exclusive SkinAI features.
Applies gentle light pulses to prevent hair growth

Lumea IPL delivers gentle light pulses to the hair root to prevent hair growth for 12 months¹. Our SmartPulse formula of balanced light power, light color, and pulse duration gives you effective, safe and gentle hair removal treatments.

Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 5.5m women

Philips Lumea IPL has been developed in collaboration with scientists and expert dermatologists, and has been tested by over 3000 women worldwide.

From before to after 3 treatments: Up to 92% hair reduction²

Get fast results with only bi-weekly use needed for the first 4 treatments (vs. weekly with other brands). Then just touch up monthly to maintain hair-free results in the comfort of your home.

Integrated sensors measure your skin tone and adapt light setting

SenseIQ technology provides a personalized hair removal treatment. The sensors adapt to your skin tone and the attachments trigger tailored settings for specific body areas.

Why Lumea instead of...

  • Shaving?

    Lumea IPL helps to reduce ingrown hairs and stubbles to enjoy truly smooth skin thanks to preventing hair growth and less frequent shaving. Just forget about frequent hair removal and go from shaving every other day to 12 months of hair-free smooth skin.¹

  • Waxing?

    IPL technology gradually decreases the amount of hair your body grows, without pulling it from the root. The gentle light's energy puts the hair follicle to rest, causing hair to shed naturally and therefore preventing hair growth.

  • Salon laser?

    Derived from professional salons, the gentle treatment with Lumea IPL is an alternative to laser hair removal treatment. Enjoy salon-like results in the comfort of your home at a fraction of the cost!

¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
² When following the treatment schedule, measured on lower legs, individual results may vary
³ Source: Market leader research institute, retail value MAT Dec 2023, per IPL category

