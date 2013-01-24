Home
VisaPure Mini facial cleansing brush
VisaPure Mini facial cleansing brush is our first compact, lightweight cleanser offering 6x better cleansing* in just 60 seconds.  Kind to your skin, but tough on impurities it's perfect for your daily skincare routine, wherever you are.
Reveal your skin's radiance  


Thanks to the rotation technology and silky soft bristles, VisaPure Mini gives you 6 times better results versus cleansing by hand. Suitable for all skin types, VisaPure is proven to immediately reduce oily skin1 for a radiant complexion.

Easily fits into your skincare routine  


This device is 100% waterproof and can be easily used in the shower and cleaned under the tap.

Rechargeable and travel-friendly 


VisaPure mini facial cleansing brush easily fits in your gym bag, suitcase or on your bathroom shelf. It’s the perfect mini facial exfoliator for your daily skincare routine - wherever you are.
1 6 hours after treatment with deep pore brush 21% sebum reduction measured. Data on file.
* versus manual cleansing. Data on file.

Don’t just take our word for it…

100% of women

believe VisaPure mini effectively cleanses away impurities *

97% of women

believe VisaPure mini gives their skin a healthy glow  *
*N=30, VP mini Home Use Test, Normal brush China 2017
Step 1

Apply cleanser. Wet your face and apply your favourite cleansing foam, gel or soap to your face or to the brush

 

Step 2

Cleanse. Divide your face into 3 zones- forehead, left cheek and right cheek. Cleanse for 1 minute, moving between the 3 zones every 20 seconds.

 

Step 3

Rinse. Rinse and pat dry your face to reveal radiance.

 

What's in the box?

    • Philips VisaPure Essential
      Brush for normal skin: Recommended for normal, oily and combination skin types, 17,000 soft bristles remove 6x more impurities than your hands alone, while being just as gentle.
      Learn more about VisaPure Mini



      Cleansing performance
      • Gentle, 6x better cleansing*

      Benefit
      • Entry cleansing for clear, radiant skin

      Waterproof & rechargeable

      Intensity settings
      • 1

      Charge time/usage
      • 8hrs/ 45 uses

      Skin zone timer

      Intelligent head recognition for tailored massage programs

      Accessories included
      VisaPure cleansing brush heads
      Facial exfoliator brush heads

      Cleansing brushes specially tailored for your skincare needs


      VisaPure brush heads are silky soft, for a gentle cleansing experience.
