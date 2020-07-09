Search terms

From full, 7.1.2-channel, Dolby Atmos equipped home theatres. To compact options for any space. There’s a Philips soundbar for every Ambilight TV.

Philips Soundbar in a living room

Explore Philips home sound

Find what you need for your Ambilight TV home cinema system.

Philips Fidelio FB1 soundbar

Fidelio FB1-Top of the range

7.1.2 soundbar with built-in subwoofer | 620 W max | Dolby Atmos & Imax Enhanced

Philips TAB8907 Soundbar

Philips B8907 - Punchy & precise

3.1.2 soundbar with wireless subwoofer |700 W max | Dolby Atmos | Smart features

Philips TAB8507 Soundbar

The One Soundbar - Most popular

3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer | 600 W max |Dolby Atmos |Smart features

Philips TAB7807 3.1 Soundbar

Philips B7807 - Clear dialogue

3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer |620 W max |Dolby Atmos

Philips B7207 2.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer

Philips B7207 - Best entry-level

2.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer | 520 W max | Dolby Digital Plus

Hear from the critics

Reddot Award
IF Awards
EISA Fidelio FB1 award
Philips dolby atmos technology

You, at the centre


Dolby Atmos places each detail precisely in the space around and above you. Putting you right in the centre of the action.

Philips DTS Play fi feature in use

Easy to expand


Add rear, surround sound speakers, a subwoofer, or multi-room speakers - wirelessly, in high quality, and in no time - thanks to DTS Play-Fi.

Philips Ambilight TV and Soundbar in sync

Made for Ambilight TV


Philips soundbars are designed to complement the sleek looks and genuine materials of your Ambilight TV.

Philips ready to connect feature in use

Ready to connect


Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay let you stream directly from your favourite services. While support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa means you never have to lift a finger.

Home Sound Made Easy technology in use

Home sound made easy


Choose the best products to easily get cinematic home sound.

