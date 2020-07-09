Philips soundbars and home theatre
Build your cinema
From full, 7.1.2-channel, Dolby Atmos equipped home theatres. To compact options for any space. There’s a Philips soundbar for every Ambilight TV.
Explore Philips home sound
Find what you need for your Ambilight TV home cinema system.
Fidelio FB1-Top of the range
7.1.2 soundbar with built-in subwoofer | 620 W max | Dolby Atmos & Imax Enhanced
Philips B8907 - Punchy & precise
3.1.2 soundbar with wireless subwoofer |700 W max | Dolby Atmos | Smart features
The One Soundbar - Most popular
3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer | 600 W max |Dolby Atmos |Smart features
Philips B7807 - Clear dialogue
3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer |620 W max |Dolby Atmos
Philips B7207 - Best entry-level
2.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer | 520 W max | Dolby Digital Plus You, at the centre
Dolby Atmos places each detail precisely in the space around and above you. Putting you right in the centre of the action. Easy to expand
Add rear, surround sound speakers, a subwoofer, or multi-room speakers - wirelessly, in high quality, and in no time - thanks to DTS Play-Fi. Made for Ambilight TV
Philips soundbars are designed to complement the sleek looks and genuine materials of your Ambilight TV. Ready to connect
Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay let you stream directly from your favourite services. While support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa means you never have to lift a finger.
Home sound made easy Choose the best products to easily get cinematic home sound.
TAFB1/10
Dolby Atmos. IMAX Enhanced Philips Wireless Home System 620 W max. Built-in subwoofer Easy room calibration
TAB8907/10
720 W max. Wireless subwoofer Dolby Atmos. Cinema Experience Play-Fi. Home Sound Made Easy Connects with voice assistants
TAB8507/10
600 W max. Wireless subwoofer Dolby Atmos. Cinema Experience Play-Fi. Home Sound Made Easy Connects with voice assistants
TAB7807/10
620 W Max 3.1 CH wireless subwoofer Dolby Atmos® HDMI in and HDMI out (eARC)
TAB7207/10
520 W Max 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer Dolby Digital Plus HDMI ARC
TAB6405/10
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer HDMI ARC Dolby Audio 140 W
that brings the cinema home
