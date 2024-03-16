TAB6309/10
Low profile. Room-filling sound.
With its immersive audio technology and ultra-compact wireless subwoofer, this super-slim soundbar will fill your room--without taking over the room. It partners perfectly with Ambilight TVs to dial up the thrills whatever you’re watching.
2.1 Ch, wireless subwoofer
320 W max. HDMI eARC
DTS Virtual:X
Dolby Atmos®
2.1 channels and immersive audio technology bring new levels of sound, while the ultra-compact wireless subwoofer adds impressive weight to effects and music. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching—and voices get clearer in any mode if you activate Dialogue Enhancement.
This soundbar has a profile of just 37 mm: it will even fit under Ambilight TVs with lower stands, and the detachable wall brackets (included) give you options. The ultra-compact, powerful subwoofer is easy to conceal and you can position it vertically or horizontally.
Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.
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