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  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!

Daily CollectionAirfryer

HD9218/51

The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
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With Rapid Air Technology for the perfect results

The healthy way to fry!

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multi-cooker

  • Black

  • 800 g

With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

Manually adjustable time and temperature control

Manually adjustable time and temperature control

Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favourite foods cook evenly.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.