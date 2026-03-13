Sign up for exclusive offers
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Airfryer
Support
HD9218/51
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide Philips Daily Collection Airfryer
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Airfryer HD9218/51 - English (US)
All (13)
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
How and when should I use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
Which frozen chips can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
The coating of my Philips Airfryer's pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you