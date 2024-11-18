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  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
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  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety

3000 SeriesAirfryer 6.2 L

NA332/09

See the sizzle, taste the variety
Go beyond frying with 16 functions, from quick baking to hours of stewing. Delicious, all-homemade meals in a few easy steps. And through the stylish window, you can see when everything is perfectly prepared, crispy and tender.
See all benefits

Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

See the sizzle, taste the variety

  • Cooking window

  • RapidAir Plus Technology

  • 16 cooking functions in 1

  • Time and energy saving

Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

Patented Rapid Air Plus Technology with a unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*

Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.

Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavour***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer

  2. vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology

  3. Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw

  4. Number of recipes may vary per country

  5. Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160°C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200°C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.

  6. MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024