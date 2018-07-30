Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Ironing (10)

0 Filters

Filters

0 Filters
Product type
Steam boost
Water tank capacity
1.2 l to 1.7 l

Large water tank for up to 2 hours of ironing without the need to refill.
Revolutionary technology
Ultra-light steam generator iron

Incredibly lightweight iron for very comfortable ironing.

No temperature setting required

OptimalTEMP technology requires no temperature setting. You can safely iron everything from jeans to silk.

Product group
Powerful and Convenient series

Powerful ironing with large and detachable water tank.

Fast and Compact series

Faster ironing with more steam compared to a steam iron, yet light and compact.
Product range

Didn't find what you were looking for?

View all products

Recently viewed products