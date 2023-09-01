Prevent misleading dashboard error signals

When installing LED retrofit bulbs, the lower power consumption of the LED can sometimes be interpreted by the car's safety system as a failure of the bulbs. This will trigger an error signal on the dashboard even though the LED bulbs work perfectly. To avoid this inconvenience, we recommend using a Philips CANbus Adapter. The Philips CANbus Adapter for Philips LED HL [H4] bulbs connects to the car's built-in safety system to eliminate false error messages on the dashboard. Drivers can enjoy their Philips LED bulbs with peace of mind.