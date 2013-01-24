Home
    Our favorite PC Gaming Monitors

    • Philips PC Gaming monitor | computer monitors for gaming

      144Hz, 1ms MPRT Gaming Monitor

      272E1GAJ/00

      Gear up

      The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. Sync technology, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver smooth entertainment experience no matter whether playing games and watching movies.
      Discover more
    • Philips PC Gaming monitor | computer monitors for gaming

      144Hz, 1ms MPRT Gaming Monitor

      242E1GAJ/00

      Gear up

      The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. Sync technology, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver smooth entertainment experience no matter whether playing games and watching movies.
      Discover more

      Philips PC gaming features

      SmartImage logo
      SmartImageTM
                                                Game
      The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options from FPS and Racing mode to RTS and Gamer 1 and 2 for customized settings.
      Ultra Wide-Color logo
      Ultra Wide-Color
      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues.
      Built-in speakers logo
      Built-in speakers
      A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
      Immersive visuals

      Immersive visuals

      •VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles.

      •16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images.

      •SmartContrast for rich black details.

      The gaming advantage is yours

      •144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images.

      •1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay.

      •SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers.

      •Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture.

      Features designed for you

      •Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      •LowBlueMode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Philips Monitors top picks

      • Not sure which one to buy?
        Select up to three products and compare them!
        Gaming monitor

        Gaming monitor

        272E1GAJ/00

        • E Line
        • 27" (68.6 cm)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        View product
        Gaming monitor

        Gaming monitor

        242E1GAJ/00

        • E Line
        • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        View product
        Gaming monitor

        Gaming monitor

        242E1GAEZ/00

        • E Line
        • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        View product
        Gaming monitor

        Gaming monitor

        272E1GAEZ/00

        • E Line
        • 27" (68.6 cm)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        View product

