180 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This display redraws the screen image up to 180 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With a 180 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which show enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target enemies. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.