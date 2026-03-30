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  • Energy Label Europe F
    Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Energy Label Europe F
    Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon

Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitorQuad HD gaming monitor

27M2N3501PA/00

2 awards

Broaden your gaming horizon
This 27 inch Fast IPS monitor brings sharp visuals to gaming. With its overclockable 260 Hz refresh rate and 0.3 ms Smart MBR, you can expect clear visuals and a high-quality all-around gaming experience.
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Broaden your gaming horizon

  • Evnia 3000

  • 27" (68.5 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)

Ultra-fast 260 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

Ultra-fast 260 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

While playing the most intense, engaging, action-oriented games, Philips Evnia offers an overclockable 260 Hz refresh rate that enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. It gives superior motion and clarity visuals, especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing. You will experience deeper immersion and feel alive in-game.

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improving play on twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important for playing fast-paced, competitive games.

0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

The Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. The best choice for playing thrilling and movement-sensitive games.

Technical specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. The maximum resolution works for DP input only.

  2. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.

  5. Display colours: 10 bits can be reached by DP@200 Hz with QHD resolution

  6. The Overclock function increases the native refresh rate, however, it does have some associated risks along with it. If the screen is displayed abnormally after rebooting, please switch off the Overclock setting located in the monitor's OSD menu.

  7. Smart MBR adjusts the brightness to reduce motion blur, so you cannot adjust the brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with each screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness

  8. Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommend turning it off when you are not using the gaming function

  9. This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet and headphone holder are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor's chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.

  10. Stark Shadow Boost cannot be activated while Low Input Lag is enabled.

  11. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  12. The monitor may look different from feature images.