280 Hz trail-blazing refresh rate for smooth gameplay

The Philips Evnia 280 Hz display takes your gaming experience to new dimensions. The low input lag coupled with variable refresh rate technology gives you an immersive gaming advantage. Plus, our wide-view angle panel with high resolution provides a realistic gaming experience with unsurpassed colour accuracy. Focus on what matters as the adjustable stand gives you the comfort you deserve and flicker-free technology makes for a viewing experience that is easy on the eyes, so you can continue gaming without health worries.