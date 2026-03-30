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  • Energy Label Europe E
    Your gaming experience to the utmost
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  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Energy Label Europe E
    Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost
  • Your gaming experience to the utmost

Evnia Gaming MonitorFull HD gaming monitor

25M2N5200P/00

Your gaming experience to the utmost
A gaming monitor that has the best of both worlds. With SmartContrast, along with the combination of AMD FreeSync Premium technology and a 280 Hz refresh rate, this product promises fluid and lag-free gaming without compromising on imaging.
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Your gaming experience to the utmost

  • Evnia 5000

  • 25 (24.5"/62.2 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation and low latency.

280 Hz trail-blazing refresh rate for smooth gameplay

280 Hz trail-blazing refresh rate for smooth gameplay

The Philips Evnia 280 Hz display takes your gaming experience to new dimensions. The low input lag coupled with variable refresh rate technology gives you an immersive gaming advantage. Plus, our wide-view angle panel with high resolution provides a realistic gaming experience with unsurpassed colour accuracy. Focus on what matters as the adjustable stand gives you the comfort you deserve and flicker-free technology makes for a viewing experience that is easy on the eyes, so you can continue gaming without health worries.

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improving play on twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important for playing fast-paced, competitive games.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for DP input only.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. Smart MBR adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so you cannot adjust brightness while smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable changes in brightness.

  6. Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommended turning it off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.

  8. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  9. The monitor may look different from feature images.