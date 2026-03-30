Protects and cools for lasting colour clarity

Prevent your QD-OLED display's true colours from fading over time. To increase the lifespan of your display, this monitor has an integrated graphene shield which keeps your display cool. The graphene preserves display integrity by evenly dispersing heat generated by the blue light emitted from your screen and cooling more effectively than graphite. For gamers, this means that you can play with confidence, knowing that the colours in your game will remain pixel perfect.